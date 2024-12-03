WATCH: Michigan State's Jase Richardson Reflects on Maui, Looks Ahead to Big Ten Play
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson has had a tremendous start to his collegiate career. That was especially evident in the Maui Invitiational, where he played his best ball of the season so far.
Richardson had to miss the Spartans' last game of the tournament with a head injury but had his two best games of the season in the games prior, including an 18-point outing against Memphis in the second round.
Richardson addressed the media on Monday, discussing his experience in Maui while looking ahead to conference play.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Richardson's media availability from Monday:
Q: You think you're ready for the wars of the Big Ten?
Izzo: "I mean, I think we had one of our better practices. We're getting a little more confident, we're shooting the ball better -- that helps. And now, we got our full team back. I mean, Jase [Richardson] is back; his conditioning isn't there yet, so it will take a little time on that when you're off three, four or five days. But practiced a little bit yesterday, practiced pretty much full-go today, and everybody else is good to go, so we're good to go."
Q: It probably helped that Richardson healed the ankle a bit more, too.
Izzo: "Yeah, that's one thing. And I think he's as close to 100% as he can be. And we just feel like Minnesota's a funny team. They're missing their best guard, Mitchell, and i'm expecting him to play, but he's been out -- he's missed like six games, seven games. But don't know. And they've been in every game -- they lost three games by a total of 10 or 11 points, so as you know, it's not an easy place to play up there."
