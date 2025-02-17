WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reflects on Memorable Night, Looks Ahead to Purdue
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It was a fun weekend for Michigan State men's basketball, but it's time to lock back in.
The Spartans came from behind to conquer Illinois on the road on Saturday, a win that made Coach Tom Izzo the all-time winningest head coach in Big Ten history in terms of conference wins.
Michigan State ultimately proved to be too much for a very good Illinois team, but the road will only get harder this week as the Spartans face the top two teams they're competing with in the Big Ten race: No. 13 Purdue and No. 12 Michigan.
The slate starts with a home game against the Boilermakers, a showdown set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Izzo reflected on Saturday's win while looking ahead to Tuesday's matchup when he addressed the media on Monday:
Below is a transcript from Izzo's opening statement from his postgame press conference on Saturday:
Izzo: "Well, boy, whoever said about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, there's no question that our loss to Indiana was one of my lowest of my career because of the way we played. And give them credit the way they played. And disappointed a lot of people at home. But to get back off the ground and do what these guys did tonight, especially when they got down 16 and the place was hopping and Terrance's [Shannon Jr.] shirts and jersey and everything they did for him, which was really classy. In fact, speaking of classy, he just came into my locker room and congratulated me, and I said, 'If you wouldn't have played here, I would have got this done a lot earlier.' Because we had a lot of losses to that guy. But Brad [Underwood] is a good friend, and this was a hell of an environment, and I can't think of a better way to bounce back than winning here because there's been some wars over the years, and I have great respect for their program. But wow, what a win for us. We played pretty well most of the way. We had some stretches early where we didn't, and they capitalized, but to outrebound, to have seven turnovers, which was a season-low for a team that turns it over too much, was great."
