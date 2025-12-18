Brandon Tullis Emerging as Michigan State’s Lead Running Back

Michigan State has already seen a shakeup in its running back room, and we are nine months from the first game of the 2026 season.

MSU saw leading rusher Makhi Frazier hit the transfer portal just hours after Jonathan Smith was fired as head coach, and Elijah Tau-Tolliver is out of eligibility. The Spartans will see some new – and familiar – faces leading the way in 2026.

That includes Brandon Tullis, who settled into his role as the change-of-pace, short-yardage back well. Frazier was the every-down player, while Tullis came in when the team needed a yard or two or to power the football into the end zone.

Now, the redshirt sophomore will step into a new role in the 2026 season. Pat Fitzgerald will count on Tullis as his lead back if he does not find a bellcow player in the transfer portal.

Is Tullis ready to take on this role? Let’s break down why he’ll thrive as the Spartans’ No. 1 running back, and why the staff may need to invest in more players at the position.

The case for Brandon Tullis: RB1

In his redshirt freshman season, Tullis showed a readiness we have not often seen from running backs his age. He knew what to do every time he touched the football, and it usually resulted in efficient offensive production.

Tullis carried the ball 69 times for 301 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He also caught 11 passes for 82 yards, despite not being a threatening receiving back.

As he continues to put on more muscle and develop as a Big Ten running back, Tullis will be tough to bring down when he carries the football. He must improve his speed, or defenders will fly to the football and hit him before he can get through the line of scrimmage.

There is a path for Tullis to be MSU’s starting running back. He is tough and can be difficult to tackle, two things Fitzgerald will like from an RB.

The case for bringing in Tullis competition

Fitzgerald may want more running backs in the room to spell Tullis if he does not believe he can handle a full workload.

Tullis barely surpassed 300 rushing yards in 2025. Despite a bad offensive line and splitting carries among two other running backs, Fitzgerald may not have seen enough to convince him that Tullis is ‘the guy.’

The Spartans would be smart to bring in a veteran running back through the portal, as it always helps a young RB get his footing at the college level.

MSU has added a portal RB in five straight offseasons (Kenneth Walker III, Jarek Broussard & Jalen Berger, Nathan Carter , Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, and Tau-Tolliver). It would not be surprising to see the Spartans do it again this offseason.

Tullis will have an important role for the 2026 Spartans, whether as a lead back or in the same role he played last season. It will be up to the coaching staff to determine that role.

