How Michigan State's RB Room Will Look Different in 2026

Improving the ground game is a must next season for new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan State in 2026.

MSU averaged just 122.8 rushing yards per game last year, which ranks 15th in the Big Ten. There's a strong correlation between successfully running the ball and winning: the top 10 rushing teams in the conference all qualified for a bowl game. Only one of the bottom eight did so, which was 8-4 Illinois at 13th.

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier carries the ball against USC on Sept. 20, 2025 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That part of Michigan State's offense is going to look a lot different next fall. Running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator Keith Bhonapha reportedly will not be retained on MSU's staff. Fitzgerald is seeking out people to fill out his staff, including his offensive coordinator, Bhonapha's replacement, and others.

Just from a personnel standpoint, here is where things stand in the period between the end of the '25 season and the official opening of the transfer portal on Jan. 2:

Departures

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier celebrates after a run against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Makhi Frazier

The biggest loss to this point is sophomore Makhi Frazier , who announced he is going to enter the transfer portal the day that Jonathan Smith was fired. Frazier had been committed to Smith while he was at Oregon State before flipping and following him to MSU, so there was definitely a real connection there.

Frazier was the Spartans' leading rusher this fall, totaling 520 rushing yards and two touchdowns over nine games. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a touchdown against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elijah Tau-Tolliver

Additionally, Michigan State is losing its second-leading rusher, Elijah Tau-Tolliver . He transferred to East Lansing after beginning his career at Sacramento State.

Tau-Tolliver was initially third on the depth chart, but emerged at the end of the season, rushing for 336 of his 428 yards across the Spartans' final four games. That included an 85-yard run against Minnesota, as well as a 57-yard touchdown carry against Penn State. He had 139 receiving yards for the year as well, which was the most among the running backs.

Notable Potential Returners

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As it stands right now, MSU's top running back is Brandon Tullis . Retaining him might be a little difficult, since he and Frazier were childhood friends near Dallas, Texas --- Tullis had been committed to Oregon State, too --- but his value in the transfer portal likely isn't as high as Frazier's. As of now, Tullis is still a member of the Spartans.

This fall, Tullis was often used as MSU's short-yardage back, as he had the most size. He totaled 301 yards and four touchdowns, while also getting an additional 82 receiving yards.

Michigan State's Jace Clarizio, center, listens to coaches after a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jace Clarizio

True freshman Jace Clarizio did not play in 2025, largely due to a calf injury, but the East Lansing native is somebody who could have a role in the Spartans' backfield next year.

Clarizio was a highly regarded three-star recruit in last year's class, finishing at 487th overall and seventh among prospects from Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bryson Williams

One unique possibility for MSU's next offensive coordinator will be the chance to use the Spartans' hybrid wide receiver and running back, Bryson Williams . He played in four games this year, thereby preserving his redshirt, and had two rushes for 20 yards and one reception for eight yards.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s RB Darrin Jones (5) celebrates the win against Byron Center in the Michigan High School Athletic Association division two football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Jones ran 21 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other Rostered RBs

Darrin Jones Jr. (Fr.), Zion Gist (Fr.), Jaxon McCaig (R-Fr.)

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

