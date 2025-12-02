Breaking Down How MSU Can Attack Iowa's Strengths
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to remain undefeated as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight.
Iowa is also undefeated, and while the Hawkeyes have not played as tough a schedule as MSU, Ben McCollum’s team looks impressive in his first season leading the squad. This win would be good for Tom Izzo’s team if it can pull it off.
Iowa looks far different this season than it did with Fran McCaffery, who was at Iowa for 15 seasons before he was let go this past offseason. McCollum brought in several players, including a star transfer at point guard in Bennett Stirtz.
What are some of the Hawkeyes’ biggest strengths, and how can MSU prevent them from using those? Let’s break down where Iowa might give the Spartans problems.
MSU vs. Iowa
Iowa shoots the three-ball exceptionally well as a team, connecting on 38 percent of its shots from the outside. Like McCaffery’s teams, McCollum’s Hawkeyes are connecting on their long shots.
The Spartans are good at defending shots from beyond the arc, so Izzo’s team will try to limit the Hawkeyes from getting many good looks. The Spartans have done a nice job of that so far this season, so expect them to make life difficult for Iowa.
Stirtz has played like one of the best players in the conference, averaging nearly 19 points and five assists per game. He will face Spartan point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who will most certainly bring defensive intensity to try to slow down the future NBA Draft pick.
One area Iowa is not strong in is rebounding. The Hawkeyes are ranked last in the Big Ten in defensive rebounds per game, only grabbing about 22.
The Spartans are a better rebounding team, as it is a staple of Izzo’s philosophy. His teams have always been strong on the glass, and this team is no different.
MSU will out-effort Iowa on the glass and create more offensive opportunities, leading to more buckets.
Iowa has been one of the best defensive teams in the conference, allowing the fewest points per game in the Big Ten at 61.1. The Spartans are right behind them at 61.6 points allowed per game.
McCollum has done what McCaffery has not: built a high-level defense in Iowa. MSU occasionally struggles in the half-court, so finding open looks and connecting on them will be key.
Iowa will not be an easy opponent for this Spartan team, so MSU must be on its A-game to remain undefeated.
