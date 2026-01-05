3 Predictions for Michigan State Basketball vs. USC

Michigan State needs this one.

Teams do not get many mulligans in their quest for a Big Ten title. MSU only dropped three of its 20 conference games last year, but the target record to have a good shot is usually 15-5 or 16-4. Something Tom Izzo occasionally refers to is the goal to win all the home games and "split," or go .500, on the road.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches on during his team's game against the Cornell Big Red on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Spartans don't have the most favorable schedule this year. They play Michigan twice every year, and the Wolverines might be the national title favorite right now. MSU faces Purdue at Mackey this season. It simply cannot afford to drop a home game to USC.

So, how will this game go for Michigan State? I've got a few predictions.

Early Foul Trouble for Some MSU Players

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler inbounds the ball during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

No team gets to the charity stripe more often than USC. The Trojans lead the country in both makes and attempts from the free-throw line. USC scores 26.6% of its points that way, which is the fourth-highest percentage nationally, according to KenPom.

Obviously, you cannot get to the free-throw line without drawing fouls. Michigan State is not a team that fouls a whole lot, but foul trouble can definitely disrupt the Spartans' normal rotations, especially earlier in the game. Izzo rarely plays somebody after they pick up a second foul in the first half until after halftime.

Interior Assertions

Jan 2, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a foul against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

MSU only scored seven two-point baskets during its loss to Nebraska , and only had 10 points in the paint. Those totals are as low as they get for an Izzo-branded basketball team. Michigan State averages 19.7 two-point field goals per game.

I doubt Izzo is going to allow the Spartans to have another game like what happened at Nebraska happen again. Part of that starts with keeping better care of the ball --- they turned it over 19 times on Friday --- but even the clean possessions rarely generated a look at the rim. More than half of the team's shot attempts on Friday were from beyond the arc.

USC's two-point defense is not ranked as highly as its three-point defense, even though the Trojans have plenty of size. Look for guys like Jaxon Kohler , Carson Cooper , and Coen Carr to get some more looks inside the stripe.

Eyes on Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. needs a nice scoring night that revolves around made field goals, rather than free throws. Ten of his 14 points at Nebraska came at the line, with him going 2-for-8 from the field. Michigan State's offense operates much better when Fears is a big threat to score without being fouled.

Fears has struggled to make shots against quality teams. He went 0-for-7 from the field against Arkansas and also 0-for-10 against Duke. He's also had an 8-of-10 day against North Carolina, but his overall field goal percentage against major opponents is 32.7% (16-for-49). Sans that UNC game, he's at just 20.5%.

Final Prediction: Michigan State 71, USC 63

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo (left) has a conversation with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (right) during a game against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Rhys Dakin commiting to MSU when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW