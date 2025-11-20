Breaking Down Jeremy Fears' Elite Performance vs Kentucky
Michigan State basketball had its most dominant game of the season against the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. In the most famous area in the country, Madison Square Garden, MSU beat down the Wildcats 83-66.
Michigan State had its best shooting performance, as it shot 11-22 from beyond the arc. Coming into this game, the Spartans were considered one of the worst shooting teams in all of college basketball, as through the first three games, MSU had shot 13-60 from three-point range.
Even with MSU shooting 50 percent from three-point range, the best player on the court was the only starter who didn't attempt a three and only had three shots in the game. Jeremy Fears.
Jeremy Fears played his best game since being the starting Michigan State point guard last season. His nickname is “the floor general,” and he proved why he deserves to have that nickname.
Against Kentucky
Against Kentucky, Fears had eight points, six rebounds, and 13 assists. His play on the court was mind-blowing and record-breaking. Jeremy Fears not only had a career high in assists, but also set a Champions Classic high in assists, and was the most assists a Michigan State player has had against an AP top-ranked team since Mateen Cleaves in 1999.
After the game, Izzo spoke with Jeff Goodman from Field of 68 and spoke highly of Fears and how he reminds him of another Spartan legend.
- “I mean, he's Mateen-ish, you know, he really is. He guards. He does the things he's got to do. He really did a good job after the first five six minutes, when he wasn't as good, of kind of taking the team in the huddles, he was great. That was impressive. I don't give out flowers, as you say. I’d give him a whole bouquet.”
Izzo has also spoken about how competitive Fears is as during a game in a huddle, Fears expressed to Izzo how much he wants to win.
- "Jeremy, tonight, he got into it again a little bit. And, you know, he just kept saying to me in a huddle, I want to win. Then one time he said, I want to win. Worse than you. I took that as the ultimate compliment, by the way,” Izzo said
Through the first four games of the season, Fears leads college basketball in assists, averaging 10.3 assists per game. With the game against Kentucky being arguably his best, the sky is the limit for him as a player and a leader.
If he continues being this elite at distributing the ball and being the ultimate floor general, he could put himself in the same company as other Spartan legends such as Mateen Cleaves and Cassius Winston.
