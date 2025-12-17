We are a month and a half into the college basketball season, and Michigan State has already exceeded expectations. What was once a team ranked 22nd in the preseason is now ranked ninth in the country.

With that rise has come a shift in expectations. Michigan State is now viewed as a legitimate national championship contender. The Spartans rank ninth nationally and boast the fourth-best defense in the country, according to KenPom, with a defensive efficiency rating of 91.8. They also feature the nation’s assist leader in Jeremy Fears Jr., who is averaging 9.7 assists per game.

Recently, On3’s Nick Kosko released his ranking of the top 25 betting favorites after Week 5 of the college basketball season. Using BetMGM odds, Kosko ranked Michigan State 10th overall.

According to Kosko, Michigan State is tied with Florida for the 10th-best odds to win the national championship at +2200. Within the Big Ten, the Spartans have the third-best odds, trailing Michigan (+375) and Purdue (+1100).

The Reasoning

Dec 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

“Tom Izzo and crew just find a way to keep winning,” Kosko wrote. “Although Izzo hasn’t led the Spartans to a national title in 25 years, they always seem to have a shot. This current Michigan State team is 9–1 and won’t face another ranked opponent until Jan. 2 against Nebraska, giving them a chance to stack wins. This is one of the best teams in the Big Ten and the country for a reason.”

Michigan State improved to 10–1 on the season with a dominant win over Toledo. After a slow start against Penn State in its previous outing, the Spartans came out aggressive, scoring 22 points in the first five minutes.

Senior forward Jaxon Kohler recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Point guard Jeremy Fears followed with 15 points and eight assists, while sophomore Kur Teng built on his recent strong play, finishing with 14 points while shooting 4-for-5 from three-point range.

As Michigan State wraps up its nonconference schedule against Oakland and Colgate, conference play is quickly approaching. After already playing two Big Ten opponents, the Spartans will officially begin league play against No. 15 Nebraska, one of the hottest teams in college basketball at 11–0.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., center, slaps hands with Jordan Scott, left, and Cam Ward, right, during the second half against Toledo on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has paired elite defense with steady offensive growth to establish itself as one of the nation’s most complete teams. With confidence building and Big Ten play on the horizon, the Spartans have a chance to turn their fast start into a legitimate championship push.

