Breaking Down MSU’s Best QB Option to Beat PSU
Michigan State plays this Saturday afternoon against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten matchup that holds little significance for either team.
That is, of course, when it comes to on-the-field implications. Both teams are already looking forward to next season, as their current years have fallen short of expectations.
Penn State has already fired head coach James Franklin, and quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has replaced injured starter Drew Allar, who is out for the rest of the season. MSU is on a six-game losing streak and faces an uphill battle to win one conference game.
However, MSU still wants to pull off a big upset against a successful program. To do so, it will need a good performance from whoever the Spartans start at quarterback.
Aidan Chiles has been the starter for most of the season, but after injuries and a few rough games, Jonathan Smith and the staff turned to redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic, who played well against Minnesota, despite the loss.
The Nittany Lions have one of the better defensive units in the Big Ten, so the Spartans need good play from their quarterback. Between Chiles and Milivojevic, which QB gives MSU the best chance to win the game and keep the season alive?
Let’s make the case for both quarterbacks.
The case for Chiles against Penn State
Chiles has unteachable physical tools at the quarterback position. He is an excellent mobile quarterback with a strong arm capable of making almost every throw.
However, he struggles to read a defense and can put the ball in harm's way at times. If he gets sped up by the opposing defense’s pass rush, more often than not, he is creating a negative play.
He improved his ability to play quarterback this season, but it has not led to more wins. Smith and his staff made the conscious decision to switch to Milivojevic against the Golden Gophers, which led to a more efficient offensive output.
The case for Alessio Milivojevic
The former three-star high school recruit had a solid collegiate debut, completing 20-of-28 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown in the Spartans’ overtime loss.
His touchdown came on an explosive play from wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr., who took a short pass 71 yards to the house. However, Milivojevic showed impressive command of the offense, making tough throws and avoiding turnovers.
While the staff only has this one-game sample size of Milivojevic, his ability to take care of the football while still making big-time throws is enticing. PSU has a tough defense, but if he can evade the pass-rush, he should have another good performance.
Smith and his staff will not have an easy decision to make at quarterback this week. However, with his ability to evade the rush, it feels like Chiles gives the Spartans the best chance to win.
