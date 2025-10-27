Michigan State Facing Crucial Decision at Quarterback
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-5 and looking for answers before the season slips away.
MSU is coming off a 31-20 loss to Michigan this past Saturday, as Wolverine fans get to parade the Paul Bunyan Trophy around for another year.
The Spartans have struggled on the offensive side of the football for the past few weeks, and the team has not been able to compete with Big Ten opponents in its last five games as a result.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles came in as a highly-touted transfer, and he has had some brilliant moments, but the team has failed to become a high-powered offense with him leading the way.
Would the Spartans consider a quarterback change? Or should Chiles get the chance to turn things around?
Michigan State QB controversy?
If the Spartans made a quarterback move, they would go to Alessio Milivojevic, who has looked good in garbage time opportunities. The redshirt freshman has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 281 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Milivojevic threw another touchdown in relief of Chiles on Saturday night, stepping up in the pocket and delivering a nice throw to tight end Michael Masunas, who did the rest when the ball was in his hands.
While his snaps have been inconsequential, Milivojevic has shown a surprising level of pocket command and comfort running the offense. That could be because defenses are taking their foot off the gas, but it could also be Milivojevic scanning the defense and making good throws.
He entered the game against Nebraska when Chiles got injured and threw a touchdown to tight end Jack Velling. He has solid chemistry with all the Spartan receivers, and the offense might not miss a beat with him leading the way.
However, the Spartans would lose the dynamic rushing offense from the quarterback spot if they bench Chiles for Milivojevic. Chiles has electric rushing ability, and it has helped MSU’s offense.
Chiles has a strong relationship with Jonathan Smith, so it is hard to see the Spartans benching him for Milivojevic.
However, he might have to – to save his job.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on if Michigan State will consider a quarterback change when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.