MSU Offense More Efficient with Milivojevic at QB
Michigan State fans were surprised before the Minnesota game began, as it was announced that Alessio Milivojevic would start at quarterback.
Jonathan Smith said the two had been splitting first-team reps throughout the week, and the staff felt Milivojevic gave the team the best chance to win.
While the team lost in overtime against the Golden Gophers, it was clear the offense had more of a spark with the redshirt freshman leading the way. He gave the team a chance to win and was let down by poor play-calling.
What went well for Milivojevic in his first career start, and how can he build on it? Let’s break it all down.
Alessio Milivojevic's first career start
Milivojevic completed 20-of-28 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. His score came on a 71-yard strike to Rodney Bullard Jr., who had his best day as a Spartan with Chrishon McCray out of the lineup.
While the Spartans only scored 20 points even as the game went to overtime, fans could tell that Milivojevic had a solid grasp on how to run things as the starter. He has always had a solid command in the pocket, even when he would enter the game in garbage time.
It took until the second half for things to get going, but Milivojevic found a groove in the third quarter that allowed the team to get back into it after trailing 10-0. The offensive line tightened things up in the second half after allowing six sacks in the first half.
Milivojevic led a nice drive in the fourth quarter, taking a shot downfield to Nick Marsh, but the team could not put points on the board as Martin Connington missed a chip-shot field goal.
However, after an 85-yard run from Elijah Tau-Tolliver, MSU was set up nicely for a game-tying score from Brandon Tullis, who scored from one yard out. The Spartans were primed to win their first Big Ten game since November of last year.
But things did not go that way, as the Spartans failed to stop Minnesota from making the clutch plays to win the game. The team is now 3-6 and has lost six games in a row.
While the team is in dire straits, it is nice to know that MSU has a solid quarterback option in Milivojevic to lead the way.
