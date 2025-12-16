Breaking Down MSU's DB Grades at End of Season

It was a Jekyll and Hyde season for Michigan State’s defensive backs in 2025.

MSU struggled to defend the pass throughout the season, a major reason why the Spartans failed to make a bowl game for another season. It was part of what led to Jonathan Smith's firing.

Pat Fitzgerald takes over as MSU’s head coach, and his defenses have always had strong secondaries. He has work to do this offseason to add talent to that room, but the Spartans should have a serviceable group of defensive backs once things take shape.

Which Spartans had the best seasons in 2025? Let’s break down who earned the best grades from Pro Football Focus.

Best overall defensive back - Malcolm Bell (79.2)

Michigan State's Malcolm Bell, right, reacts after getting called for pass interference against Michigan's Andrew Marsh during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UConn transfer was excellent for MSU this past season.

Bell was rarely picked on in coverage, and when he was, he did not give up much action through the air. He allowed two touchdowns in one game this season, but only one in the other 11 games he played in.

Unfortunately for Fitzgerald, Bell does not have eligibility left, so he will not be a part of his first Spartan defense. Bell did not have the help he needed this past season, which is unfortunate for him, as he left it all on the field in his one season in East Lansing.

Best run defender - Malik Spencer (64.9)

Michigan State senior Malik Spencer is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was not his best season, but Spencer did everything he could to help the Spartans have a good run defense.

Spencer made 52 tackles in 2025, including a career-high three for loss. PFF also credited him with eight run stops this season, a lower number than he is accustomed to.

Spencer will also not be a part of Fitzgerald’s first Spartan defense, so the new MSU coach must find two new starting safeties, as Nikai Martinez is also out of eligibility. Spencer will now look to play football at the next level.

Best coverage grade - Bell (84.2)

Michigan State's Malcolm Bell catches a ball during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bell only allowed 21 receptions on the season, an impressive number over the course of a 12-game year.

The long, intelligent corner shut down one side of the field, as opposing quarterbacks rarely looked his way. The Spartans probably would have played in a bowl game if other defenders had helped Bell.

Fitzgerald must find several new contributors for his MSU secondary this offseason. With Joe Rossi and James Adams back in the fold, the Spartan defense has a chance to turn things around.

