Malik Spencer Seeks to Leave Winning Legacy at Michigan State
EAST LANSING --- This season is a last chance of sorts for Michigan State safety Malik Spencer. He's spent three seasons with the Spartans, and all three teams ended with losing records and failed to reach a bowl game. Entering 2025, MSU had a 14-22 overall record and an 8-19 mark in Big Ten play.
Obviously, that's not the type of team success most recruits are imagining when they commit somewhere. Spencer joined Michigan State when Mel Tucker was the head coach and Harlon Barnett was the defensive backs coach.
After Tucker got fired during Spencer's sophomore season in 2023 and Barnett moved on to Northwestern after a 2-8 stint as interim head coach, Spencer decided to stick around in East Lansing and play for Jonathan Smith.
Need for a Bowl Game
Spencer made it clear that he needs to see a bowl game during his time at Michigan State, and not just any bowl game.
- "Winning, for sure, at least," Spencer said when asked about what he wants from this season. "Bowl game, but a good bowl game. I don't want to go to a B.S. Bowl. (I want) a good bowl game. Eight, nine dubs, 10 dubs. Finish strong."
One of those "good" bowl games is what he saw MSU reach right before he arrived. The 2021 team went 10-2 during the regular season, won the Peach Bowl, and would've made the College Football Playoff in a 12-team system. That game against Pitt was also in Atlanta, which is within driving distance of Spencer's hometown of Buford, Georgia.
Only Getting Four Years
It's tough to see a program reach a high point and then immediately walk into a low valley that's spanned three seasons now.
Unlike many other players in college football, this fourth year is going to be it for him. He arrived two seasons too late for the COVID year, didn't redshirt as a true freshman, and hasn't missed any truly significant time due to injury.
For perspective, Michigan State's roster features seventh-year player Quindarius Dunnigan, who began his college career in 2019 at Middle Tennessee State. There's also a handful of sixth-year seniors.
- "It all comes fast," Spencer said about him being on his final year of eligibility. "I still remember moving into 1855 (Place) over there. I still remember that like it was yesterday. Four years flying by like that is crazy."
