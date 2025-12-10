Why Fitzgerald Should Consider Jonathan Smith as MSU's OC

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald is weighing his options for his next offensive coordinator.

This hire will be the most important of his Spartan tenure, as his offenses were poor towards the end of his time with Northwestern. It may not be hyperbole to say this hire may make or break what he does at MSU.

MSU fired Jonathan Smith as head coach on Nov. 30 after two unsuccessful seasons leading the program, but the former Oregon State head coach may have gotten a raw deal and didn’t have enough time to turn the program around.

Fitzgerald has a chance to keep Smith around, though, so he and his family don’t have to uproot their lives and move somewhere else. He could keep Smith around as his OC.

Is that a good idea? Let’s break down why Smith might do a better job leading the Spartans as a play caller.

Jonathan Smith: Michigan State OC?

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

It is usually uncommon for a football program to retain a coach it fired earlier in the season, but we have seen it happen this cycle.

Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry in September after three weeks and hired James Franklin. He then rehired Pry as his defensive coordinator, as the two are familiar from their days at Penn State.

While Fitzgerald and Smith do not have that level of familiarity with each other, Fitzgerald did call Smith a friend during his opening press conference. Like Spartan DC Joe Rossi , Fitzgerald may be impressed with the job Smith has done with the offense and wants to keep him around.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi talks with the linebackers during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith struggled at times to handle head coaching duties, often misusing timeouts or making the wrong call on whether to go for it or kick a field goal. He would not have to worry about that as an OC, focusing only on calling plays and designing offenses.

Smith’s offenses were innovative and effective during his time with the Beavers, averaging around 32 points per game in his final two seasons in Corvallis. As a former quarterback, Smith knows what an efficient offense looks like.

He also has familiarity with the players on staff and has made strong connections with them. By all accounts, Smith is a players' coach, and many of those players would be thrilled with his return.

It likely won’t happen, but it wouldn’t be the worst thing for Fitzgerald to consider. It would expedite the hiring process and keep a familiar face around.

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on before the start of the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

