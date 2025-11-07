Breaking Down MSU Tight End Jack Velling at Second Bye
Michigan State has gotten good production out of tight end Jack Velling in 2025.
He has not been the star touchdown-catcher that fans expected him to be when he followed Jonathan Smith and Aidan Chiles to East Lansing two years ago, but he has been a reliable target.
As MSU arrives at the second bye week, let’s break down what Velling has done for the Spartans’ offense this season and how he can close out his collegiate career on a high note.
Jack Velling's season
In 2025, Velling caught 22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. These numbers indicate that he would finish with 29 receptions for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
That would be a career low in receiving yards, but MSU has favored Michael Masunas in the passing game more recently. Velling still has a place in the offense, but the staff likes Masunas a lot for his blocking ability.
Velling’s best game this season came against Youngstown State, when he caught six passes for 70 yards. He was carving up the Penguins’ defense and getting open whenever he wanted.
His worst game came against Boston College, when he was active for the game but did not catch a pass. Masunas had a big day against the Eagles, and the offense as a whole was humming, so there was no need for Velling to have a role.
It is fair to say Velling has been a disappointing transfer after leading all tight ends in touchdown receptions for Oregon State in 2023, as fans expected him to be an NFL-level player and the team’s most reliable pass-catcher.
However, it is also fair to say that Velling played with better wide receivers at OSU who took attention away from him, so he struggled being the focal point of the offense last year.
While it was expected that he would produce better this season with more receiving talent around him, he has not. The Spartans could have used him as a chain-mover on third downs and as a red-zone threat.
Velling was considered an NFL-caliber tight end when he arrived in East Lansing, and he still can be. Smith, Brian Wozniak, and the rest of the offensive staff should focus on getting him the ball as much as possible and boosting his stock.
Velling is a fine player, not a superstar, but he gets the job done. He has fallen a bit short of even that this season, but he has not been a negative player in his Spartan career.
