Why Jayden Savoury's Role Will Increase for Spartans

Michigan State is looking closely at its tight ends as a new coaching staff takes over.

Pat Fitzgerald is expected to bring on Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan is a former tight ends coach, so the current Spartan TEs should be excited about their development tracks as he takes over.

Fitzgerald also retained tight ends coach Brian Wozniak from former coach Jonathan Smith’s staff. Wozniak has Midwest ties and has been an excellent recruiter and developer, so it made sense that Fitzgerald wanted to bring him back on his staff.

While Michael Masunas has the chance to be a star next season, soon-to-be sophomore Jayden Savoury should also expect a bigger role in the Spartan offense in 2026.

Masunas played well last season, improving as a pass-catcher and remaining an excellent blocker. With another healthy season, Masunas should be one of the bigger pass-game threats in the conference next year.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas celebrates after a touchdown catch against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, depth behind him is now lacking with the loss of Jack Velling. The former Oregon State TE was the team’s starter and had a productive season, but the Spartans can do more on offense with Masunas taking the lead.

That paves the way for Savoury as the Spartans’ backup tight end next season. He did not play much as a freshman, catching only one pass for 16 yards over four games.

What should MSU fans expect from Savoury next season?

Jayden Savoury's role

Orchard Lake St. Mary's tight end Jayden Savoury makes a catch for touchdown against Warren De La Salle during the first half at Orchard Lake St. Mary's in West Bloomfield Township on Friday, September 13, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he only caught the one pass, Savoury showed off excellent athleticism to readjust to the throw and make a nice catch, showing off yards-after-catch ability. A former two-star athlete, MSU could do some creative things with Masunas and Savoury on the field together.

The Spartans must find more ways to involve their tight ends in the red zone, and having an athlete like Savoury to make jump-ball catches will add a new element to their offense.

MSU still has Brennan Parachek on the roster, but he has struggled to stay healthy during his Spartan career and has fallen on the depth chart. He could still carve out a role for himself, but Savoury has shown more upside in a limited time.

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek runs after a catch against Prairie View A&M during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if he is not the Spartans’ TE2, Savoury has shown he should have a role in next year’s offense. He can play in-line and also in the slot, but Sheridan should find more ways to involve him.

MSU has a few talented pass-catchers ready to break through next season, and Savoury should be among that group. With a good coaching staff to help him and the natural sophomore leap, Savoury could turn heads next season.

