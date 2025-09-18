Brian DeMoss Hints at Potential Return Visit to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have been able to recruit heavily out of multiple different recruiting classes as they have landed a ton of different recruits from a ton of different places, including a lot of 2026 commits despite starting the recruiting cycle off very weak.
They have recruited heavily in the 2027 recruiting class now that they have wrapped up the majority of the way with the 2026 recruiting class. They have been able to land over 20 commits in that class but not in the 2027 classes as they remain with zero commitments following the de-commitment that was made, dear in the summer by Khalil Terry.
One of the positions they have been targeting heavily is the EDGE position. That position is one of the more important and particular positions to recruit, as you have to have a certain taste in what you are looking for at the position ahead of recruiting prospects.
One of the players that they have been recruiting for the position is Brian DeMoss. DeMoss is one of the top EDGE rushers in the state of Illinois, as he is from Chicago, Illinois. He attends Simeon High School.
He holds offers from many different schools, including the Michigan State Spartans, which he would discuss in a recent interview with Michigan State Spartans On SI. For the interview, he discussed multiple topics, including the possibility of his visiting again.
EXCLUSIVE: Brian DeMoss Talks Possible Michigan State Return Visit
- "What stood out to me was the fans; the atmosphere was very loud. Today I was able to talk to Coach Legi. I think Michigan State is a great program surrounded by passionate fans," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State opportunity that he currently has.
He then went into a conversation about which coach he talks to the most, as well as how the conversations have been going with this coach, as he has been talking to a specific individual on the staff.
- "Coach Legi is who I talk to the most. The conversations have been great."
He then would detail which schools have started to recruit him heavily as of late. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Michigan State.
- "Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, and Kansas"
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Michigan State Spartans again, or is that out of question?
- "I will be back to visit Michigan State."
