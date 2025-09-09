EXCLUSIVE: Adam Shaw Talks Michigan State Commitment Updates
Multiple schools have started to become one of the better programs in the nation, including the Michigan State Spartans, who have been able to land multiple top prospects, including a guy like Adam Shaw, who they were able to get away from the Rutgers program.
Adam Shaw is a high school football linebacker with a ton of potential to be one of the better players in the class. He is someone who could be a future green dot defender, meaning the captain of the defense who will be the communicator. He is a commit that has been committed since June and has remained solid ever since. He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to update his recruitment as of late.
- "My commitment has been really strong. I'm focused on finishing my season at PV while staying in close contact with the staff. I feel great about the program," the talented commit stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State commitment.
The talented commit has been targeted by this staff even following his commitment to the Spartans. He detailed in the interview which coach he has been talking to the most.
- "Coach Rossi has been in contact with me about every week. Our conversations are great, like hearing how the guys are competing, which gets me jacked up and excited to join the LB room, but first, I need to take care of business at PV with my boys. Coach mentioned that he and Coach Bindle were really impressed with my first game film as LB., They loved the way I attacked downhill and read the offense. Coach Doc and staff usually text my family and me about once a week as well."
He has multiple visit hopes for this season. He detailed which games he has in mind.
- "I have a bye week on 10/9, and my family and I are trying to attend the Homecoming game vs. UCLA. I am trying to work out the schedule with my coaches to make that happen. I would like to experience the UM game, but it depends on the start time, being we would be flying in that morning."
There are multiple coaches who would love to get Adam Shaw on campus, but will he be visiting any other schools other than Michigan State?
- "I have no plans to go anywhere else, right now."
