Iona Uiagalelei Discusses Opportunity at Michigan State
Iona Uiagalelei details the Michigan State opportunity that he has and how big a factor it plays in his recruitment.
In this story:
There are multiple 2027 prospects that have started to take a step in the right direction, as they have been able to get a lot of recruiting attention. One of the better players in the class who has been able to do so is Iona Uiagalelei.
Uiagalelei recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State offer.
EXCLUSIVE: Iona Uiagalelei Talks Michigan State Opportunity
- "Michigan State has been outstanding in my recruitment. They began communicating with me over the summer and have stayed consistent ever since. From the very start, they have sent me graphics and good-luck messages each week, which really shows how invested they are and how much they value building a strong relationship," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State recruiting process and updates at this time.
He then discussed the coach he has been speaking with.
- "I’ve been speaking with Coach Bindel, the assistant linebackers coach, since the summer. Our conversations are always really good. I’ll ask him for advice on how to improve my technique and for insight on how they do things at Michigan State. He gives me valuable feedback and it helps me see how I can grow as a player."
Next he would discuss a visit plan.
- "Yes, I plan to visit Michigan State so I can experience East Lansing in person. I’d like to come during the season to see a game, meet the staff face-to-face, and get a true feel for the campus and game-day atmosphere. That will help me understand what it would be like to be part of the Spartan program."
Michigan State is one of the many schools he has named as a standout. Here is what he had to say.
- "Several programs that have been consistent in their communication and have strong defensive traditions stand out to me so far: Michigan State, UNLV, SDSU, and Oregon State. I’m focusing on schools that combine player development, high-level academics, and a culture that feels like the right fit for me and my family."
Finally, he talked about what the Spartans have to do to be able to move up in his recruitment at this time.
- "Honestly, just continue what they have already been doing—staying consistent and maintaining that strong relationship. A visit where I can spend time with the staff and players will give me the full picture and could definitely push them even higher on my list."
Published