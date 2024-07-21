EXCLUSIVE: Elite Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target's Gives Strengths and Places for Improvement
2026 Pike High School point guard DeZhon Hall has been a rising prospect in the class and his six offers are sure to increase sooner rather than later. Among the schools interested in Hall is Michigan State. Tom Izzo's staff has been seen Hall during the live periods, and the Spartans have showed up for Hall on two occasions this summer. Hall said they had good things to say and liked what they saw.
Hall fits the bill for the prototypical Izzo point guard. I asked him what the strengths of his game were in his mind.
"Getting downhill and creating contact, getting to the free throw line," Hall told me. "I get to the free throw line a lot. I knock them down, as well. Playmaking, I can play make for my teammates. I can hit the 3-ball, trying to get more consistent with that. Mid-range, I'm a good defender, I can block shots, rebound, get steals, be in the passing lanes. I can guard bigger people than me, I feel like that's a great thing I do as well. Just continue to improve on all those things, get better at the stuff I'm not so good at, and just keep improving on the things that I am good at."
Hall will have two seasons to improve on the things he feels need improving before he arrives to college.
"I can shoot the 3 pretty solid, but just trying to increase my percentages, continue to get reps up. Hit those shots, because I know that's important at the next level, being able to hit the 3," Hall said.
Hall told me he felt if there were things he felt got overlooked in his game, it would be his playmaking and defensive ability.
"I can create for others, I can figure out their strong spots pretty easily and get them the ball where they are most comfortable," Hall said. "I can guard the 1 through the 3, so I can guard those bigger wings if I have to. Just doing what I need to do to get the win."
Hall took an unofficial last fall. On3 lists him as a shooting guard, and he is the No. 48 shooting guard in the 2026 class.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.