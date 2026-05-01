5 MSU Transfers Who Will Play Biggest Roles in 2026

Michigan State had a giant transfer portal haul this offseason, taking in 31 new players from other schools.

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald doesn't expect that to be the norm, but so much change is necessary after a coaching change. Lots of these new players will be critical to the Spartans' hopes of a turnaround campaign in Year 1 of the Fitzgerald era. These are five of them:

RB Cam Edwards

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Running back is perhaps the deepest spot on the MSU roster. UConn transfer Cam Edwards will be leading the way there. He finished 15th in the FBS in rushing yards last year, going for 1,240 yards. He also scored 15 times on the ground. Edwards had six games of at least 100 rushing yards last season alone, and has 10 such games during his career.

LT Ben Murawski

Oct 19, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Ben Murawski (77) is helped off the field by head coach Jim Mora and staff as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Speaking of UConn, Michigan State also went and got left tackle Ben Murawski from the transfer portal. He's the tallest player on the team, standing at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds. Murawski is a mauler in the run game; his 86.4 PFF grade as a run-blocker ranked fifth among all FBS offensive tackles last season.

Just as important will be Murawski's role in the pass game. He's responsible for protecting starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic's blind side. Pressures and sacks from that side are how fumbles and turnovers happen.

WR KK Smith

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) celebrates a touchdown against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Somebody MSU will be asking a lot of in the pass game is KK Smith . Slot receiver Chrishon McCray , a former transfer from Kent State, is probably the favorite to become the leading receiver, but the Spartans still need production from Smith out wide.

It'll take a bit of a jump from Smith. He was previously a backup option at Notre Dame, joining Michigan State with 11 career catches for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

CB Charles Brantley

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the pleasant surprises of the offseason was the return of Charles Brantley . He transferred from MSU to Miami (FL) for the 2025 season, which was supposed to be his final year of eligibility. Brantley ended up redshirting for the Hurricanes after appearing in only three games and will get a sixth season back at Michigan State due to a medical redshirt in 2023.

Brantley was the Spartans' star cornerback back in 2024. He intercepted three passes this season without allowing a touchdown. MSU seems to be getting its CB1 back.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another interesting addition is N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. , who began his career by playing for Fitzgerald at Northwestern in 2022. Soares made 80 tackles for the Wolfpack as more of a traditional linebacker.

Michigan State seems to be moving Soares to rush end, though, which is more of a blend between defensive end and linebacker. He'll be a key part of both the Spartans' run defense in terms of setting the edge and also being a part of MSU's much-needed efforts to improve its pass rush.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images