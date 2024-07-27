EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Tops New Big Ten Rival By Landing Superstar CB
CORONA, Cal. -- Spartan Nation was on site at Centennial High School in Corona, California to witness the addition of the newest Michigan State Spartan, LaRue Zamorano III. The three-star cornerback has all of the makings of an elite talent -- measurables, tools, and traits.
Being a California native, the young defensive back had another school on his mind when colleges came calling. It was historic powerhouse USC, a new addition to the Big Ten conference, that was calling. Zamorano's father, also named LaRue, said it was looking like his son was going to choose the Trojans early on.
But the hard work of Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith, and namely Zamorano's primary recruiter, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, paid off.
"He was really thinking about going to USC, staying home," LaRue told Spartan Nation at Centennial High School. "But God had a different plan for him and it was the best plan. For him to go and explore somewhere else. And it's just, the culture over there, they bring in not just Coach Smith, and Coach [Martin] it's Blue Adams, the defensive coordinator, [Joe] Rossi, I loved his energy ... They all just make it like, real family oriented and where the kid can understand and he can grow they're not putting pressure on him ... Smith is not in your face, like over-crowding you. It was just a different atmosphere."
For Zamorano's mother, Brittani, it was after the spring game when she decided it was clear that the Spartans would be the best fit for her son.
"I wasn't feeling 100 percent ... But they took care of me, they didn't know me, they catered to me, as the parent," Brittani said. "It gave me a peace, that if I was to leave my child here, that they would take care of him as well. Another thing that really gave me confirmation that we were making the right decision is when I got back home and I talked to my husband, he said 'You know, most father's would feel a way if their child had a different respect for another man,' in regard to Coach Smith. He said, 'But I don't get that feeling. I love the relationship that he has with him, honestly. I respect it.'"
The Spartans made it personal with Zamorano. They appealed the Zamorano and his parents' values, and in the end, that honesty won.
The reward? A 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback that has the ability to be an impact player in the Green and White. Most importantly, one that has values.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.