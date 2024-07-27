BREAKING: 3-Star CB LaRue Zamorano Commits to Michigan State
CORONA, Cal. -- The Michigan State Spartans have secured a commitment from three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano, of Centennial High School in Corona, California. Zamorano made the announcement on Saturday afternoon. He is the Spartans' 16th commit in the 2025 class.
Zamorano is the No. 42-ranked cornerback in the class, per 247Sports Composite, and the No. 41 prospect in the state. He is a Top 500 prospect.
Zamorano gives the Spartans their third cornerback commit in the class, and the highest graded one at that. The Spartans first secured three-star Florida corner George Mullins in June, before they landed three-star Aydan West. West was a huge pick-up and a player that exhibited head coach Jonathan Smith and Co.'s ability to land late offers with the odds stacked against the Spartans.
For Zamorano, it came down between Washington and the Spartans, he said. Zamorano was impressed with the treatment he and his family received during his official visit on the weekend of May 31.
"Most schools usually give you a certain amount of people that you can bring," Zamorano had said. "I appreciate everything they've done for me so far."
Zamorano said that the players stood out to him the most on his visit.
"Them telling me their side ... taking me under their wing and stuff like that, so, that was really what stood out to me the most, and also -- how much the coaches think I'm a priority at their school," Zamorano said.
Zamorano is a big, physical corner at 6-foot-2, 180-pounds. He seems to fit the prototype that cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has been targeting. Zamorano said that the Spartans expect big things from him. They like the fit.
"[Martin] and Coach Smith and Joe Rossi, they all talked to me about how much of a physical corner I am," Zamorano said. "They love how I can tackle, because most corners just can't really tackle, like that. But they love how physical I am and they love I am in man coverage and zone coverage, they feel they believe I can fit their scheme very, very well and potentially come in and play as a freshman ... They believe in me and that's what it's all about."
Zamorano is the third cornerback the Spartans have landed from the 2025 class and the second player to commit in the month of July.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
