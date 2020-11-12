2021 CB Steffan Johnson Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, MI – It's been a busy week for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans; since Sunday, MSU has landed four prospects, including three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson.

"First, I would like to thank my family, my teammates, my coaches, and all of those who have supported me throughout my recruiting journey," Johnson wrote via Twitter. "I would also like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me and blessed me with the opportunity to play college football.

"After taking some time to re-evaluate my commitment and enjoy the recruiting process, I would like to announce that I will be committing to Michigan State University."

Johnson, initially intent on attending Rutgers, decommitted twelve days after Michigan State offered him a scholarship.

He now joins his teammate at Venice High School and another future Spartan Charles Brantley, a '21 three-star cornerback who committed to MSU on April 30.

Mel Tucker now has added 18 players to his 2021 recruiting class, and Johnson is the fifth defensive back alongside Brantley, Antoine Booth, A.J. Kirk, and Michael Gravely Jr.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence C.C. (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

Claxton (GA) High unranked ATH Shakari Denson

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1