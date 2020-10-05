SI.com
2021 OT/DE Ru’Quan Buckley Lists Michigan State in Top-11

McLain Moberg

Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate Ru'Quan Buckley, an offensive tackle/defensive end out of Grand Rapids, listed Michigan State in his top-11 schools on Saturday afternoon.

The other universities included Nebraska, Florida State, Minnesota, Oregon, Cincinnati, Purdue, Central Michigan, Arkansas, Toledo, and Iowa State.

Buckley currently plays for Godwin Heights Senior High School, and according to SI he, "has the tools and talent needed to play on either side for a Power-5 program. Though most ready to contribute at strong-side defensive end, his highest long-term ceiling comes at offensive tackle, where his length, budding strength, and movement skills make him a tantalizing prospect. Years away from contributing at tackle, but possesses long-term upside of multi-year starter and NFL draft pick."

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tackle holds other offers from Michigan, TCU, West Virginia, Syracuse, Kentucky, Indiana, and Colorado.

Buckley, a Michigan native, is extremely athletic with "exceptional overall body control," especially for a player his size.

"Shows light feet even when engaged. Flexible. Impressive speed in the open field; long-strider. Strong, with power clearly burgeoning," SI All-American said.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

