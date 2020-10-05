2021 OT/DE Ru’Quan Buckley Lists Michigan State in Top-11

Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate Ru'Quan Buckley, an offensive tackle/defensive end out of Grand Rapids, listed Michigan State in his top-11 schools on Saturday afternoon.

The other universities included Nebraska, Florida State, Minnesota, Oregon, Cincinnati, Purdue, Central Michigan, Arkansas, Toledo, and Iowa State.

Buckley currently plays for Godwin Heights Senior High School, and according to SI he, "has the tools and talent needed to play on either side for a Power-5 program. Though most ready to contribute at strong-side defensive end, his highest long-term ceiling comes at offensive tackle, where his length, budding strength, and movement skills make him a tantalizing prospect. Years away from contributing at tackle, but possesses long-term upside of multi-year starter and NFL draft pick."

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tackle holds other offers from Michigan, TCU, West Virginia, Syracuse, Kentucky, Indiana, and Colorado.

Buckley, a Michigan native, is extremely athletic with "exceptional overall body control," especially for a player his size.

"Shows light feet even when engaged. Flexible. Impressive speed in the open field; long-strider. Strong, with power clearly burgeoning," SI All-American said.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1