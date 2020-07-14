SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ru’Quan Buckley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ru’Quan Buckley                                                                                     Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds                                                                                   Position: Offensive Tackle                                                                                         School: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Godwin Heights                                                       Schools of Interest: Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan State and Indiana, among others.                                                             Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall. Average chest and shoulder width. Long arms. Relatively thick, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room to add weight as necessary depending on the position. 

Athleticism: Exceptional overall body control. Great quickness for player his size. Shows light feet even when engaged. Flexible. Impressive speed in the open field; long-strider. Strong, with power clearly burgeoning. 

Instincts: Plays fast, aggressive and physical. Can drive block overmatched defenders 10-plus yards downfield, chopping feet with speed. Has a tendency to stand and watch after flattening the initial assignment. 

Polish: Plays low with consistent base considering height. Uses arms to major advantage on both sides of the ball; devastating punch offensively. Flashes swim, long-arm and arm-over as pass-rusher. Needs to further solidify, fill out the body. 

Bottom Line: Buckley has the tools and talent needed to play on either side for a Power-5 program. Though most ready to contribute at strong-side defensive end, his highest long-term ceiling comes at offensive tackle, where his length, budding strength and movement skills make him a tantalizing prospect. Years away from contributing at tackle, but possesses long-term upside of multi-year starter and NFL draft pick.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American