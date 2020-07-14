SI All-American Candidate Ru’Quan Buckley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ru’Quan Buckley Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds Position: Offensive Tackle School: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Godwin Heights Schools of Interest: Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan State and Indiana, among others. Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall. Average chest and shoulder width. Long arms. Relatively thick, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room to add weight as necessary depending on the position.

Athleticism: Exceptional overall body control. Great quickness for player his size. Shows light feet even when engaged. Flexible. Impressive speed in the open field; long-strider. Strong, with power clearly burgeoning.

Instincts: Plays fast, aggressive and physical. Can drive block overmatched defenders 10-plus yards downfield, chopping feet with speed. Has a tendency to stand and watch after flattening the initial assignment.

Polish: Plays low with consistent base considering height. Uses arms to major advantage on both sides of the ball; devastating punch offensively. Flashes swim, long-arm and arm-over as pass-rusher. Needs to further solidify, fill out the body.

Bottom Line: Buckley has the tools and talent needed to play on either side for a Power-5 program. Though most ready to contribute at strong-side defensive end, his highest long-term ceiling comes at offensive tackle, where his length, budding strength and movement skills make him a tantalizing prospect. Years away from contributing at tackle, but possesses long-term upside of multi-year starter and NFL draft pick.