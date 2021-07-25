2023 4-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot to visit Michigan State in July

East Lansing, Mich. – A significant recruit in the 2023 recruiting class will soon be on Michigan State's campus.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a four-star safety/athlete from Temple High, is unofficially visiting East Lansing on July 26.

At 6-foot-4 and 185-pounds, Harrison-Pilot earned an offer from the Spartans on May 18 and is a top-25 player in Texas (No. 24), according to 247Sports Composite Rankings (No. 182 nationally).

Overall, he holds 32 offers from multiple schools, including Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, TCU, UFC, and Utah.

Check out some of his highlights above!

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

