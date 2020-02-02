21 GA 3* OL Bryson Estes Talks Michigan State Offer

21 GA OL Bryson Estes Talks Michigan State Offer

Since the start of the 2020 calendar year, McDonough (GA) Eagles Landing 2021 3-star offensive lineman has seen his recruitment pick up as he’s fielded a handful of Division 1 offers in recent weeks, including an offer from Michigan State.

Spartan Nation had the chance to catch up with Estes to talk about his recruitment and his recent offer from the Spartans, and the 6-foot-3, 278-pound standout said that the process has been exciting as he’s hearing from coaches and receiving offers along the way, but added there is some stress that comes along with it as well.

“It’s been really exciting, there’s been a lot of coaches at school,” he said. “Some of them will offer you and some of them will tell you they like you and they want you to come to a camp.”

“It’s stressful, but you’re trying to see if I can see myself at this school or can I see myself at that school,” Estes added. “Trying to find out where you can visit and things like that.”

Along with his offer from Michigan State, Estes has also fielded offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Penn State, Nebraska, Central Florida, and West Virginia.

Estes said he found out about the offer after Michigan State quarterbacks coach Dave Warner came by the school to talk and then informed him of the offer.

“Coach Warner came by the school and said, ‘Hey, we really like you, we’re going to offer you a scholarship’,” he said. “He told me he was going to come down to my school and we talked. He said he watched my film and liked my film and said he wants to get me up to visit the campus.”

While Estes said he hasn’t spent a lot of time talking to Warner, he described the relationship between the two as ‘good’ and said he enjoyed talking to Warner when he was in school.

“It’s been good,” he said. “I haven’t really spent much time with him yet, but we’ve been kind of talking, telling me he was coming by my school last week and then he offered.”

After learning of the offer from Michigan State, Estes said that he was excited and also told Spartan Nation that he’d like to take a weekend visit to East Lansing if his schedule allows.

“I was very excited,” he said. “Michigan State is a big-time program.”

Rated as the No. 5 center in the country for the 2021 class according to 247 Sports, Estes is regarded as an elite, physical run blocker and a strong pass blocker as well.

Estes said that he feels his strong suit is run blocking, which has shown throughout his high school career as Eagles Landing is a run-first team, but also feels he is an effective pass blocker as well.

“We’re a run-heavy team, so my strong suit is run blocking,” he said. “I’m a pretty strong guy and an explosive player. I’m not bad at pass blocking, but I’d say that my strong suit is run blocking. My team runs the ball about 90% of the time.”

When it comes to Michigan State and his offer from the Spartans, Estes told Spartan Nation that he will definitely consider Michigan State and could see himself eventually picking the Spartans down the line.

“For sure,” he said. “Michigan State is a big-time program. I definitely could see myself going there.”

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on this top offensive lineman out of the state of Georgia and the Spartans!

