21 GA LB  Christopher Paul Talks All Things Michigan State Football

After receiving an offer from Michigan State and the previous coaching staff, Cordele (GA) Crisp County 2021 3-star linebacker Christopher Paul is still a main Michigan State target on the recruiting trail as he still hears from the Spartans regularly and continues to build his relationship with linebackers coach Mike Tressel.

Spartan Nation recently caught up with Paul to talk about the recruiting process and about Michigan State and it’s new staff and the 6-foot-1½, the 230-pound linebacker said that he feels the transition the program is making and the hiring of new head coach Mel Tucker is going to make a big difference moving forward.

“I think the transition that they made is going to make a huge impact, they’re going to bring that smash-mouth mentality,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, the last coaching staff did an excellent job with Michigan State, especially coach Dantonio. With him (Dantonio) stepping in and bringing in Mel Tucker, it’s going to bring that program to a whole nother level.”

Throughout his time being recruited by Michigan State Paul said that he’s been able to develop a strong relationship with Tressel and said he remains in contact with the Michigan State linebackers coach regularly.

“Me and Coach Tressel have been clicking since day one, since before I had the offer,” he said. “The day I went up there to Michigan State and they offered, me and coach Tressel had a whole nother bond. As soon as I got there, he told me we were going to go in the room and go over some defensive schemes. The first day I was there, I went to the defensive room and sat down with the starting defense, Joe Bachie and people like that and we went over the film. We went over plays before spring practice and he was like, ‘You’re going to be a special kid for us’, and ever since then, our bond has built and become stronger. I loved that.”

Paul originally received his offer from the Spartans when he took an unofficial visit to East Lansing last spring and learned the news of his offer from now-retired head coach Mark Dantonio.

But while there can be uncertainty for a potential recruit during a coaching change, Paul said that he was informed on the day of Tucker’s hiring that he was still a priority and that his offer to Michigan State still stood.

“Coach Tressel told me the day of the coaching change when they found out Coach Tucker was coming in to be the head coach,” he said. “He told me that he was going to tell Coach Tucker that I’m still one of the main priorities and he told me that my offer still stands, but he needs me to come up to spring ball to meet with some of the new coaching staff.”

Paul told Spartan Nation that he would like to take a visit to Michigan State this spring, but if he is unable to, he intends to take an official visit to East Lansing this summer and looks forward to getting a chance to talk to Tucker. Paul will take a visit to Florida State on March 7th.

Along with his offer from Michigan State, Paul also holds offers from Cincinnati, Nebraska, Akron, TCU, Central Florida and West Virginia.

“The recruiting process has a lot of surprises, I would say,” he said. “It’s going great and I appreciate all of these schools reaching out to me and extending an offer to me. I’ve really built a bond with all of the schools that have recruited me, so it’s been special.”

Paul, who’s been timed at 4.69 in the 40-yard dash, described himself as a tough, physical player who can excel when defending the run and the pass.

“I would say I’m a physical type player,” he said. “I play smash-mouth ball, I’m a sideline to sideline type. I’m very explosive and I can use my hands. I can cover a little bit, but my speed and my breakdowns make up for any mistakes I have in coverage.”

The Spartans open the season September 5, 2020, at home against the Northwestern Wildcats. Not only is it the season opener, but also the Big Ten opener.

