21 IN DB Kennath Dennis Talks Michigan State Interest

Following a strong junior season, Elkhart (IN) Central 2021 defensive back Kennath Dennis could be close to seeing his recruitment take off in the near future as he’s received interest from several Division 1 programs, including Michigan State.

Spartan Nation recently spoke with Dennis about his recruitment and the interest he’s received from Michigan State and the recent visit he took to East Lansing and Dennis said that the key for himself during the recruiting process has been to simply remain patient as he develops relationships with schools that have shown interest.

“The recruiting process for me has just been me being patient,” he said. “I haven’t been stressing or being stressed, just making sure I can put myself in a position with a good college - when they have interest in me and I have interest in them it makes it a lot easier to make sure that I get there.”

Dennis picked up his first offer from Indiana State back in December and, in addition to the interest he’s received from Michigan State, Dennis said he’s hearing from Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Miami, and Minnesota.

Dennis described his visit to Michigan State as ‘amazing’ and added that he came away impressed with the trophy hall and the weight room.

“My visit to Michigan State was absolutely amazing,” he said. “I enjoyed everything, from the moment they showed me the trophy hall to the moment we went to the cafeteria to get lunch, I thought it was absolutely wonderful. The thing I loved most was the weight room that they have there, it’s an amazing facility. And also, we had a meeting and the coaches told us what they valued. I thought that was a place I fit in as well because I want to make sure I feel comfortable and I feel that the weight room is looking motivational for me and that plays a large role in my capabilities as a student-athlete.”

During his visit, Dennis was joined by Elkhart Central head coach Josh Shattuck and teammate Rodney McGraw, who committed to Indiana earlier this week.

Dennis said that during his time on his visit, he had a chance to talk with his position group and said based on the scheme that Michigan State runs defensively and what he learned about Michigan State from a cultural standpoint, he sees a potential fit for himself in East Lansing.

“I think they have a great program over there,” he said. “When I asked a couple of questions about my position with the defensive back group, it seems like that’s somewhere I could fit in pretty well - a lot of their values, a lot of their culture and the stuff they run. I felt comfortable around everything, I loved the way the campus looks, the cafeteria and the food they have there.”

Dennis also said he had some time to speak with Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio and noted he enjoyed talking to Dantonio but was admittedly nervous.

“It was amazing,” he said. “But at the same time, it was my first time talking to the head coach of a big-time program. Sitting face-to-face with him, I was a little bit nervous.”

A 5-foot-11, 170-pound safety, Dennis described himself as a “defensive safety, who is quick but not small, has speed and can play aggressively to the ball.”

Dennis said that he feels playing aggressively and playing in coverage are strong suits of his and added that he’s trying to focus on improving on the smaller details as he prepares for his senior season at the high school level.

“What I feel I do best is being aggressive,” he said. “Being able to play as high safety and being able to cover. A lot of the stuff that we do is containing, so making sure nothing spills outside and I do pretty well with that.”

“I feel like I would need to get better at doing some of the little things right a little bit more,” Dennis added. “I’ve got the speed, I’ve got the strength, but if I can get down the technique, kind of positioning my body from one direction to another I think that’d make me a great athlete.”

