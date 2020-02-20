21 MI 3* OL Ru’Quan Buckley Talks Mel Tucker & Michigan State Offer

Over the course of the past month, Wyoming (MI) Godwin Heights 2021 3-star offensive lineman has seen his recruitment pick up as he’s fielded several Division-one offers and most recently picked up an offer from Michigan State and new head coach Mel Tucker.

Spartan Nation spoke with Buckley about his recruitment and his new offer from the Spartans and the 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle said that the recruiting process has been one that has been both exciting and motivating for him, but can be stressful at times.

“I’ve been excited about it, but sometimes I do get overwhelmed,” he said. “Most of the time I’m excited and it just makes me want to compete more and makes me want to get better at what I do.”

Buckley currently holds offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Syracuse, Toledo and Michigan State.

Buckley said that he was both excited and a bit surprised to receive his offer from Michigan State after the Spartans expressed interest in him during his sophomore season, but hadn’t heard much from them since.

“I was excited,” he said. “I was happy and surprised because it had actually been a few months and they had been interested in me in my sophomore year and it had been a long time since then, so I was excited.”

After receiving his offer from Tucker during a phone call on Tuesday night, Buckley said that he had a good talk with the new Michigan State head coach and feels that he does a good job of recruiting and developing players.

“I got a good impression from him,” he said. “I think he brings a lot to the table. He’s finding young guys and finding important players and thinks they can get better and knows they can get better. He finds 3-stars, 4-stars, 5-stars and changes their lives.”

Buckley was on campus last fall for Michigan State’s game against Western Michigan and said that he came away impressed with the campus and gameday atmosphere.

“It was big, I liked the crowd, I liked the Michigan State fans, it was really cool,” he said. “It was a nice crowd and it was a nice atmosphere. It was new to me and I was excited for that game day and everything.”

Buckley told Spartan Nation that he does plan on taking a return visit to East Lansing with some of his coaches and teammates.

Among his 12 offers is an offer from Colorado, who offered Buckley last month, while Tucker and new Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who recruited Buckley, were still on the Buffaloes’ coaching staff.

“Coach Kap, I think he’s a pretty cool dude,” Buckley said. “I forget where he came from, but he told me it was his first year at Colorado and he loved the coaching staff there.

With an offer from the Spartans in hand, Buckley said that he feels that Michigan State is one of his top choices and expects it to continue being one of his top options when it comes time to make a college choice.

“I feel like that’s one of my top choices,” he said. “When I decide and make my commitment, I’ll go with my top 10 and that (Michigan State) would be in the top 10 and probably up higher, but they’d be in the top 10.”

