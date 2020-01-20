21 MI OL Kyle Fugedi Talks Michigan State Interest & Visit

With five offers already in hand, Livonia (MI) Franklin 2021 offensive lineman Kyle Fugedi could be on the verge of seeing his recruitment take off in the near future as he’s received interest from a number of other Division 1 program, including Michigan State.

Fugedi, who took an unofficial visit to East Lansing on Friday night and was in attendance for Michigan State’s 67-55 win over Wisconsin on the hardwood, said that the recruiting process is one that’s been both stressful and enjoyable up to this point.

“It is kind of a blend,” he said. “Sometimes it can be stressful having to always show yourself and always be around coaches that can make your future and to have to prove yourself is stressful.”

“I never really expected to get to this point, to be honest,” Fugedi added. “I was surprised, I was shocked when I got my first offer and that it was Division 1, I was shocked even more. It was amazing.”

A 6-foot-6, 270-pound 3-star offensive lineman, Fugedi currently holds offers from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Miami (OH). In addition to the interest he’s received from Michigan State, Fugedi has also fielded interest from Purdue, Iowa State, Ball State, and Buffalo, along with with a handful of other Division 1 programs.

When it comes to Michigan State, Fugedi said he likes the way the football program is run and holds the Spartan coaching staff in high regard.

“I think they’re running a good program,” he said. “The coaching staff, they’re amazing. They treat you like you belong there.”

Fugedi, who is also a defenseman for Livonia Franklin’s hockey team, said that he’s had an opportunity to talk with Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio a couple of times during the visits he’s taken to East Lansing.

“On my first visit to Michigan State, they played Maryland, I didn’t expect it, but I went on the field,” he said. “I was very surprised, I had a chance to talk to coach Dantonio and he asked me how it was going and I was invited to practice. I had a chance to talk with him at the practice and he told me he wanted to watch my film.”

While he hasn’t received an offer from the Spartans as of yet, Fugedi said that a potential offer would be a big deal for him, considering he’s grown up a fan of Michigan State and that his mom attended Michigan State and has a cousin who currently attends the school.

“That would definitely be the team,” he said. “I would love to go there. My mom went to State, my cousin goes to state.

“I would be in shock. I wouldn’t know what to say, it would change my football career.”

Throughout his recruitment by Michigan State, Fugedi told Spartan Nation that he’s been in contact with the executive director of player personnel and recruiting Sheldon White and said he’s enjoyed having the chance to talk with him.

“Me an him go back and forth, talking about anything,” he said. “We talk about how he was in the NFL and now his son (Michigan State wide receiver Cody White) is going in the NFL. He’s just an amazing guy.”

On his visit to East Lansing on Friday night, Fugedi said that he came away impressed with the atmosphere during the basketball game and added he enjoyed having the chance to be on hand for Cassius Winston’s all-time Big Ten assist record-setting moment.

“It was amazing, the atmosphere of the basketball game and everything,” he said. “It was amazing, I don’t know how to put it. It’s something you wish you can see in person and I was able to.”

