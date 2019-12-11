21 MI QB Zach Trainor Watching Interests Skyrocket From Michigan State

In the midst of a breakout junior season, Walled Lake (MI) Western 2021 quarterback Zach Trainor could be on the verge of seeing his recruitment take off as he holds two offers with several more likely on the way.

Michigan State had a coach present at one of Trainor’s practices late in the season and the Spartans have been showing increased interest in the 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller.

Spartan Nation caught up with Trainor, who is regarded as one of the best prep quarterbacks in Michigan, following his three-touchdown performance to lead Western over Flushing in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs to discuss his recruitment and his thoughts on the Spartans.

“Right now, I’ve got offers from Florida Atlantic and Southern Miss,” Trainor said. “Some MAC schools have been talking with me, but there’s not much right now.”

Trainor added that he’s enjoyed having the opportunity to hear from a variety of programs throughout his recruitment and noted when the high school season is over, he’ll have the chance to focus on his recruitment more as it will start to heat up.

“Right now, it’s cool to hear from all of these schools,” he said. “But I’m just really focused on this season, we’re trying to get this state championship and after the season it’ll probably click a little bit more.”

When it comes to Florida Atlantic, Trainor spoke highly of the Owls and head coach Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff.

“Florida Atlantic is a great school, I love it down there,” he said. “Lane Kiffin is a quarterback guru, Charlie Weiss Jr. is just a great offensive coordinator. You can’t beat it, it’s football in paradise.”

Michigan State had coaches in attendance for practice late in the season to watch Trainor, and while Trainor doesn’t hold an offer from the Spartans yet, he’s taken multiple visits to East Lansing and spoke highly of the coaching staff.

“My dad went there, it’s a great school,” he said. “I love Brad Salem and Mark Dantonio, it’s a great program.”

When it comes to a potential offer from Michigan State, Trainor told Spartan Nation that it would be a big deal for him.

“That would be awesome to get one from Michigan State,” he said. “I’m not saying I’d commit there, but that’d be awesome to get an offer from Michigan State.”

With his recruitment picking up as he’s trying to lead his team on a deep playoff run, Trainor said that he’s staying focused on the high school season, but is still enjoying the recruiting side of things as well.

“I’m always focused on the team first and we’re trying to make this run, but it’s always cool to see coaches there,” he said. “You get a little bit nervous, but I love playing with those nerves. Playing in front of the coaches is like playing out on Fridays.”

Be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on this top high school quarterback out of the state of Michigan and the Spartans!

