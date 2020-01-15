21 PA 3-Star Safety Javon McIntyre Talks Michigan State Offer

The recruitment for Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Institute 2021 3-star safety Javon McIntyre has already been an eventful one as the 6-foot-1, 187-pound defensive back already holds several power-5 offers, including an offer from Michigan State, which was extended on New Year’s Day.

Spartan Nation caught up with McIntyre to discuss his recruitment and his offer from the Spartans and the standout defensive back said that while it can be stressful, the recruiting process has been an enjoyable one as he learns more about schools and what might be the best fit for him.

“I enjoy the process, seeing the schools and finding out what they can offer me,” he said. “Some schools say the same thing, but each school is unique in their own way.”

Along with his offer from Michigan State, McIntyre holds offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, as well as offers from a pair of in-state programs, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Having offers from both in-state programs is something that is obviously a big deal for McIntyre, who noted that he likes a lot of what both programs have to offer.

“It means a lot,” McIntyre said of what it means to him to have offers from both Penn State and Pittsburgh before his senior year has even started. “It means a lot to put on for my state and there’s a lot of good players in the state, so why not carry on the legacy of playing in my home state.”

As far as his offer from Michigan State, McIntyre said he considers it to be a big deal for him to get an offer from the Spartans because it’s another opportunity to play in the Big Ten and play for a program that has its fair share of history.

“That’s definitely a big offer,” he said. “Michigan State doesn’t offer just any football player. I like the offer because it’s a Big Ten school and that school has a lot of history.”

McIntyre said that he received news of his offer from the Spartans from Michigan State quarterbacks coach Dave Warner, who also told him he wants McIntyre to take a trip to East Lansing for a visit.

“Coach Warner told me to call him that afternoon,” he said. “He told me they wanted to offer me a scholarship and have me come up.”

McIntyre told Spartan Nation that he is planning on taking a visit to Michigan State for a spring practice or for the spring game.

While it’s still relatively early in his recruitment, McIntyre said that he considers Michigan State to be in the mix and knows the Spartans’ reputation of developing defensive backs.

“As soon as I got an offer, I was excited,” he said. “They’re definitely in the mix, Michigan State is a solid big ten school and they produce DBs.”

But with plenty of time left before he has to make a decision, McIntyre said his focus is on school, but when his recruitment picks up again in the coming months, he’ll start to turn his focus to it again.

“Right now, I’m going to focus on school and getting ready for my SATs,” he said. “But in the spring when my recruitment picks up heavy again, I’ll start focusing on the recruiting process more and more.”

