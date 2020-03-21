Spartan Nation
21 TX LB Terrence Cooks Talks Mel Tucker & Michigan State Offer

Jeff Dullack

Pearland (TX) Shadow Creek 2021 3-star linebacker Terrence Cooks has been one of the most sought after players in the 2021 class in recent months as he's fielded several major Division one offers and recently picked up an offer from Michigan State.

Cooks spoke with Spartan Nation about his new Michigan State offer and said that his offer came from special teams coach Ross Els, and admitted that it came as a bit of a surprise to him.

"The special teams' coach called me up," he said. "I was shocked."

In his conversation with Els, Cooks said that the two discussed what the Michigan State special teams coach thought of him as a football player and also discussed the program. Cooks added that he got a good impression from Els, describing him as a coach that cares about his players.

"It was good," he said. "He (Els) said he likes my game and talked highly of MSU, and I think he came off as a nice, loving coach."

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker, Cooks is an athletic, physical linebacker that is capable of being an impactful defender against the run and the pass and also has shown the ability to be an elite pass rusher coming off of the edge.

Cooks, who helped lead Shadow Creek to a perfect 16-0 record during his junior season in 2019, holds 35 offers. They include offers from Alabama, Baylor, Auburn, Texas, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and several others.

With a new offer from Michigan State in hand, Cooks said that while he doesn't know a whole lot about the Spartans, he is interested in finding out more about the school and program.

"I don't know much (about Michigan State)," he told Spartan Nation. "But I would love to learn more."

