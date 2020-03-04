21 WA OG Owen Prentice Talks Mel Tucker & Michigan State Football's Offer

Since being named head coach at Michigan State, Mel Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic have been on the recruiting trail targeting blue-chippers that fit the criteria for big, physical offensive linemen.

That trend continued in recent days as the Spartans extended offers to a number of the top linemen from across the country, including Seattle (WA) O’Dea 2021 4-star guard Owen Prentice.

Spartan Nation caught up with Prentice to talk about his recruitment and the 6-foot-3, 285-pound interior offensive lineman who holds offers from several top Division 1 programs said he’s enjoyed the recruiting process so far.

“It’s been an enjoyable process and it’s been great to see all of these different programs.”

Along with his offer from Michigan State, Prentice holds offers from Michigan, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, California, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Virginia and Washington State.

“It means a lot,” Prentice said. “From growing up and looking up to guys that are in my position and to finally be in this position is awesome and I am thankful for every school that has given me an offer.”

When it comes to his offer from Michigan State, Prentice said that he found out about his offer from Kapilovic, who recruited him when Kapilovic was the offensive line coach at Colorado, and also spoke highly of the new Michigan State offensive line coach.

“The offensive line coach told me and I was really excited.”

“I think he’s a great coach that knows how to develop guys,” Prentice added.

When it comes down to whether or not Michigan State will be in the running for Prentice, who is regarded as the No. 10 guard in the 2021 class according to 247, he said that while Michigan State is a program he thinks highly of, he hasn’t yet started the process of identifying top school choices for himself.

“Michigan State is a great program but I haven’t made any decisions yet on who's still in and who’s out.”

