22 FL S Jaydon Hodge Talks Michigan State Football Offer

While it’s still early in the recruiting process for Ocala (FL) West Port 2022 safety Jaydon Hodge, he’s already receiving offers from Division 1 programs and recently picked up an offer from Michigan State and new head coach Mel Tucker.

Spartan Nation recently caught up with Hodge to talk about his new offer from the Spartans and Hodge said he was excited to talk to Tucker and receive an offer from Michigan State for a number of reasons.

“Coach Tucker, he actually called me and when I found out it’s THE Michigan State that offered me and it’s the head coach,” he said. “Growing up watching the Michigan State versus Michigan rivalry, you would never think as a youth football player that - everyone wants to go D-1, but you would never think that the head coach would offer you himself. So I was very excited, very shocked and I’m ecstatic about it.”

Along with his offer from Michigan State, Hodge also holds offers from Arizona and Hawaii, who offered him back in November. The 6-foot, 165-pound standout safety has also fielded interest from several other Division 1 programs.

In his conversation with Tucker, Hodge said that he liked the energy that the new Michigan State head coach had when talking about the Spartan football program and said that despite his 5-7 record in his one year at Colorado, he feels Tucker will have Michigan State moving in the right direction.

“He’s very competent and ecstatic about the program,” he said. “He said it’s going to be relentless and despite the record at Colorado, I feel like he’s going to bring a very relentless feeling to the football program.”

Hodge said that the conversation he had with Tucker was mainly about academics and staying on top of his grades.

“He said first and foremost to keep the academics up, keep having good grades and all,” he said. “Keep on grinding on and off the field. I’m pretty sure he watched my tape and that’s why he called me up and offered, but he said to keep my head in the books and keep grinding on and off the field.”

Hodge told Spartan Nation that to receive the offer personally from Tucker as he’s just getting started with Michigan State is something that means a lot to him and added that he expects Michigan State to be near the top of his college choices throughout the recruiting process.

“It meant a lot,” he said. “With him just starting at Michigan State, it meant a lot. Michigan State’s a big time offer for me. It’s most definitely going to be high on my list and it’s high on my list now and I can’t wait to get up there soon.”

A 6-foot, 165-pound safety that can play against the run and against the pass, Hodge described himself as versatile and feels he can bring that style of play to the college level as well.

“Very versatile, I can fit in the run game easily, I can cover sideline to sideline without hesitation,” he said. “I hope Spartan Nation checks out my film because if I do come into the program, I’m going to definitely bring that to it.”

Considering he has two years of high school football left and already holds three Division 1 offers with several more on the way in the near future, Hodge said that to be in the position he’s in is a dream come true.

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about any financial aid for college, it’s all covered with these sports and that’s why I’m really focused in the classroom and really focused on the books because if football doesn’t work out or if an injury happens, I can rely on my knowledge because football’s not going to always be there. But these offers, I’m blessed to have them.”

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Hodge and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack