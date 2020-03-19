Spartan Nation
22 FL WR Samuel Mbake Talks Michigan State Football Offer

Jeff Dullack

The recruitment for IMG Academy 2022 wide receiver Samuel Mbake has picked up over the course of the past couple of weeks as he’s received a handful of major Division 1 offers, including an offer from Michigan State earlier this week.

Spartan Nation spoke with Mbake to talk about his new offer from the Spartans and the 6-foot-3, 205-pound standout said that he was excited to learn about the offer and added that a close friend of his was apart of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class.

“I was very shocked and was very excited,” he said, “because my big brother Ricky White is going there.”

White, a 4-star star wide receiver out of Marietta (GA), officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Spartans back in December.

Mbake said that he’s spoken with White about Michigan State before and said that White has made it clear to him that he’d like to play alongside Mbake at the college level.

“He told me that he wants us to play together and that if I was to come, I would be an impact,” Mbake told Spartan Nation. “(White) also said it’s all about the hard work and dedication to win and strive as one at MSU.”

A dynamic, talented receiver, Mbake is already putting together an impressive list of offers that includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan State, with several more likely on the way in the near future.

Mbake said that he found out about his offer from Michigan State from new Spartan head coach Mel Tucker, who Mbake said he has a “very good relationship” with.

Colorado extended an offer to Mbake before Tucker left the Buffaloes for Michigan State.

Although the recently imposed recruiting dead period, put in place by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 outbreak, does not allow any on-campus, off-campus or in-person recruiting, Mbake told Spartan Nation that he does plan on visiting Michigan State this summer, assuming the recruiting dead period is lifted.

