3* OH 20 DE Jasiyah Robinson Commits To Michigan State

With just a couple of weeks left before National Signing Day, Michigan State continued rounding out its 2020 class with the addition of Groveport (OH) Madison defensive end Jasiyah Robinson, who announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday morning.

Regarded as a 3-star recruit, Robinson made the announcement on his Twitter account, writing, “First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity to go to college and play at the next level,” he wrote. “I would like to thank my parents for the love and support every day. I would also like to thank my coaches, friends, and teammates for making me a better player. With that being said, I’m very excited to announce that I will be committing to Michigan State University!!”

Robinson, who stands at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, first received an offer from the Spartans late last week on January 17th, and quickly made his decision to commit to Michigan State.

Before committing to Michigan State, Robinson fielded offers from Ball State, Youngstown State, West Virginia State and a handful of others.

A long, athletic defensive end who already has developed strong pass-rushing skills, Robinson was named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriter’s Association Division 1 first-team defense following an impressive senior year.

Robinson becomes the sixth defensive lineman in Michigan State’s 2020 class, joining Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 3-star defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, Hilliard (OH) Bradley 3-star defensive end Chris Mayfield, Cleveland (OH) Shaker Heights 3-star defensive end Avery Dunn, Grovetown (GA) 3-star defensive end Simeon Barrow Jr. and New Palestine (IN) 3-star defensive end Kyle King.

Robinson is scheduled to take an official visit to East Lansing this weekend.

Michigan State received 19 NLI’s back on Early Signing Day in December and is expecting to have Georgia running back Jordon Simmons sign, along with Robinson, on National Signing Day on February 5th.

The Spartans currently have the No. 36 ranked 2020 recruiting class according to Rivals, while 247 Sports ranks Michigan State’s class at No. 42.

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Robinson and the rest of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class.

