5 Standout Players From MSU's Massive Win Over Iowa
The Michigan State Spartans' 32-20 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes was a massive team effort. One could say the team as a whole was "standout."
The offense was nearly unstoppable, never punting throughout the entirety of the contest and scoring the second-most points of their season with 32. The run game notched over 200 yards and quarterback Aidan Chiles was stellar through the air.
Defensively, Michigan State played one of its best games, shutting down an elite Iowa rushing attack led by Kaleb Johnson, one of the country's best running backs.
This game is the new benchmark win for Jonathan Smith and his staff. But the players on the field executed, so who were the five standouts in the victory?
Aidan Chiles, Quarterback
This game could be the turning point for the young quarterback. All season long, Chiles has done eye-popping things. He has a lively arm that can sling the ball just about as good as any passer in the country. When he runs, he seems to slow everything else down, expertly dodging defenders.
But the turnovers and costly mistakes were too much to handle, and they, at the very least, cost the Spartans a win against Boston College. But against Iowa and a formidable defense?
Chiles shined. He was 22 of 30 passing for 256 yards and a touchdown. An interception, yes. Another throw that should have been picked, too. But he bounced back each time. The eye-popping plays were far more common than the head-banging plays.
The incredible touch pass to Montorie Foster Jr. when the Spartans absolutely needed a touchdown. The designed runs, making defenders look foolish as they missed and slipped off of him. Chiles had 51 yards on the ground. The decision-making was there.
The leadership and drive-down-the-field command was there. Chiles was electric. This was the game fans were waiting for. Perhaps it is the first of many, with Chiles looking like he has taken a massive leap in his development.
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, Running Back
Lynch-Adams is this team's best ball carrier. Plain and simple. It was evident from the first game of the season, but against an incredible rush defense, Lynch-Adams did everything running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has touted him for.
Lynch-Adams is elusive with plenty of twitch and he runs angry. The first tackler to him is likely to miss. If not, they'll bounce or fall off. The running back does not get enough credit for his burst and quickness, either.
Lynch-Adams was in control against the Hawkeyes and he gained 86 yards on 15 carries for a stellar 5.7 yard average. He also had three receptions for 17 yards. This team does not move the ball as effectively as they did without Lynch-Adams.
Nick Marsh, Wide Receiver
The true freshman continues to look like one of the best freshmen to ever suit up for the green and white. Marsh's eight catches for 113 yards were critical for the Spartans' scoring opportunities. His 40 yards after catch were telling, too.
That first defensive back is going to miss. Or fall off of Marsh, who fights with about as much effort as any pass catcher in the Big Ten. Marsh's route running, particularly over the middle, left the Hawkeyes helpless. He gets open. He makes plays when the ball is in his hand.
He very nearly scored a massive touchdown, coming up a knee short on an electric play that showcased about every tool in his arsenal. Marsh will be dominant for years to come and it looks like Courtney Hawkins has his next NFL talent.
If this freshman class of wide receivers wasn't so deep -- Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, Ryan Wingo, and others, Marsh would, without a doubt, get more talk around the country. What he is doing at his age is absurd.
Jonathan Kim, Kicker
"Kim is Him."
Kim is arguably the game's most valuable player. The Spartans' red zone woes were egregious, but it didn't cost them the game because of Kim's program-record six field goals. They weren't chip shots, either.
42, 43, 36, 29, 55, 46.
Those are NFL kicks, by the way. His miss, another 55-yarder, was pulled a bit. Had more than enough boot behind it. The kicks were clutch, too. Every one of them. Without them, the Spartans are sweating a lot more. Without the kicks, the Spartans lose.
Kim might have made the case as one of the best kickers in the country. And the NFL will definitely take notice.
Nikai Martinez, Nickle/Safety
For this game, picking a defensive player is incredibly hard. All 11 (and then some) were just about as good as it gets. Everyone flew to the ball, played physical and simply dominated the Hawkeyes in a performance that held Iowa to 283 yards, 12 first downs, and around 19 minutes of possession.
Martinez has to get the recognition, though. He was all over the field, almost like a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He was all over Johnson, the indomitable Hawkeyes running back. Martinez's presence was felt.
Of course, he had the interception of Cade McNamara that set up more points for the Spartans and took three minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter.
