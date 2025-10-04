Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 6 (Texas Tech's Defense Will Shut Down Dean Connors)
It's time to settle in on the couch and place your bets for today's college football action.
In case you didn't know, some states allow you to bet on player props in college football. If you're in one of those states and you want to get in on the prop market today, you've come to the right place. I have three prop bets I love for today's action. Let's dive into them.
Best CFB Prop Bets Today
- Aidan Chiles UNDER 195.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Dean Connors UNDER 57.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Benjamin Brahmer Anytime Touchdown (+280) via BetMGM
Aidan Chiles UNDER 195.5 Passing Yards (-114)
No team has allowed fewer yards per dropback than the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They have allowed just 3.29 yards per dropback this season, which is 0.24 better than any other team. They also have an opponent EPA per dropback of -0.33 and an opponent pass success rate of 28.7%. That sets up for a tough game for Michigan State's quarterback, Aidan Chiles. With all of that in mind, I'm going to bet the UNDER on his passing yards total of 195.5.
Dean Connors UNDER 57.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Houston Cougars are a run-first football team, and Dean Connors is their primary running back, running the ball for 324 yards on 67 carries this season. Houston now has to take on a Texas Tech team that leads the country in opponent rush EPA, opponent yards per carry (2.6), and opponent rushing success rate. I'd be surprised if Connors can reach 58+ yards on the ground against this defense.
Benjamin Brahmer Anytime Touchdown (+280)
Cincinnati has struggled to stop the pass all season long. The Bearcats enter this week's college football action ranking 133rd in opponent dropback EPA, while also giving up 7.45 yards per dropback. That could mean big things for Iowa State's pass-catchers, including their tight end, Benjamin Brahmer. He leads the Cyclones in receptions this season with 16, and already has three touchdowns. Despite that, he's still listed at almost 3-1 to score on Saturday. That sounds like a great bet to place at +280 odds.
