A Look Back on Michigan State's Holiday Bowl Victory in 2017
In 2016, the Michigan State Spartans won just three games.
They had not reloaded after a College Football Playoff appearance and struggled mightily. Expectations were not high for the 2017 season.
Then, everything turned around.
The Spartans finished the regular season 9-3. It was not pretty a lot of times, but after a disastrous year, the Spartans found themselves playing postseason football again.
Coach Mark Dantonio’s team faced the Washington State Cougars in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. The Cougars had a good squad but were without starting quarterback Luke Falk, one of the most prolific passers in the country that season.
Could the Spartans cap off a resurgent season with a bowl victory?
Michigan State’s first drive started with a few big runs from quarterback Brian Lewerke and running back LJ Scott. They did not score, but the scoring was yet to come.
Midway through the second quarter, trailing 3-0, Brian Lewerke took a shotgun snap, rolled to his left, threw a pass across his body, and fired a strike into the endzone to Cody White. Michigan State had a 7-3 lead.
The Spartans had success running the football with Lewerke in this game. He had 14 carries for 73 yards. Before the half, Lewerke faked an option, dropped back, and tossed the ball downfield to a wide-open Felton Davis III, who scored from 49 yards out.
Davis was a monster in this game. Although he caught just four passes, he totaled 118 yards and that touchdown. All four catches were spectacular.
Davis was on his way to being an elite Michigan State receiver before a torn Achilles in 2018.
The story of this game was LJ Scott. He carried the ball 18 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns en route to winning the bowl game’s MVP award.
Michigan State poured it on in the second half. Lewerke magic turned into a White touchdown. Quarterback Damion Terry ran an option into the end zone. Scott took a handoff up the middle 28 yards to the house.
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17.
A Holiday Bowl win capped off a bounce-back season for Dantonio and the Spartans. It did not turn out to be a sign of things to come, but in the moment, it seemed like Michigan State was ready to return to the mountaintop of college football.
