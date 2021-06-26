Anonymous coach reveals perspective on Michigan State Football in 2021

How long will it take Mel Tucker to rebuild Michigan State? One anonymous coach gives his take on the Spartans in 2021.

East Lansing, Mich. – College football previews have officially hit the shelves this summer, meaning hot takes and predictions are alive and well.

For Michigan State, the projections haven't been encouraging after finishing 2-5 last season under Mel Tucker, who took over a program in the middle of a pandemic.

However, with an entire offseason and a revamped roster, Tucker can potentially lead the Spartans to a bowl game in year two. Though, according to one anonymous coach, who spoke to Athlon Sports for its CFB preview magazine, MSU's rebuild won't be over anytime soo

"The old MSU was all about development, consistency, sort of that Big Ten West approach, but maybe they could get in on a few more high-end guys. That was the model that built those Rose Bowl teams," the coach told Athlon. "Tucker is going to be a recruiting-focused guy ... They want to be very different, and they want to impose that on the program right away, which means it's going to look a little rough for a while."

Tucker arrived in East Lansing on Feb. 12, immediately putting him at a disadvantage compared to other first-year coaches. A month later, the coronavirus pandemic tore everything down, making it nearly impossible to become familiar with his new team. He didn't get spring practices, a full strength and conditioning summer program, or fall camp before kicking off at home against Rutgers.

Michigan State opens the 2021 regular season facing Northwestern on the road on Friday, Sept. 3, at 9 p.m.

