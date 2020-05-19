Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Antjuan Simmons on Michigan State Coach Jason Novak

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich— Antjuan Simmons is the Michigan State Spartan football team’s best player. He is trying to lead his teammates from afar with the COVID-19 safety protocols but loves what Jason Novak and his staff are doing to get the Spartans ready.

“Coach Novak, yeah, he’s the real deal. We all love Coach Novak; we’re all happy that he is here. I think we’re really just starting to scratch the surface of what he was trying to do with us. We were just starting to get comfortable with all the strength staff, all the new faces,” says Simmons. 

“I think they were getting real comfortable as well. We were really about to take off and really spring out there. 

 “Of course this kind of slowed it some, but it’s all good. He’s still sending us workouts, checking up on us.”

 Simmons doesn’t want people to think it is just Novak; he loves his staff as well. “Coach Guess (Associate Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Lorenzo Guess) texted me today, this morning actually, and he’s going to put together with other speed workouts for me to do while I’m home. I mean, that’s all it is, it’s just staying in contact with each other and just keep working.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

William Peagler Talks Dabon Swinney Influence on His Career

Michigan State Spartan football coach William Peagler explains the influence of Clemson Tigers' legendary head coach Dabo Swinney on his career.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins on Michigan State's Jalen "Speedy" Nailor

Michigan State's Courtney Hawkins talks Jalen "Speedy" Nailor as he looks for weapons at wide receiver.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Talks Possibility of Head Coaching Again

Ross Els is on the staff of Mel Tucker and Michigan State, but the once highly successful head coach discussed if he ever desires to get back to being a head coach.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Harlon Barnett on Scottie Hazelton, Michigan State Staff

Harlon Barnett discusses Michigan State's Scottie Hazelton and his experienced staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jacub Panasiuk Anchors Michigan State's Defensive Line

Jacub Panasiuk returns to the Michigan State defensive line as Ron Burton's anchor for the Spartan Dawg defense.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mike Tressel on Depth of Mel Tucker's Staff

Mike Tressel is one of four former defensive coordinators on Mel Tucker's Michigan State staff. He explains the benefits of an experienced team.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons on Preparation for Michigan State Season

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Antjuan Simmons, the Michigan State Spartan football linebacker talks preparation for the 2020 season.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Update

The weekly update for Mel Tucker's Michigan State Spartan football recruiting.

Jeff Dullack

Leesburg, Georgia, Linebacker Jaron Willis on Michigan State

Leesburg, Georgia, hybrid linebacker for the class of 2022, Jaron Willis, talks recent Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football scholarship offer.

Jeff Dullack

Frisco, Texas Class of '21 Chase Lowery Talks Michigan State

Frisco, Texas, class of 2021 cornerback Chase Lowery discusses his Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football scholarship offer.

Jeff Dullack