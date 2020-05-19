Antjuan Simmons on Michigan State Coach Jason Novak

East Lansing, Mich— Antjuan Simmons is the Michigan State Spartan football team’s best player. He is trying to lead his teammates from afar with the COVID-19 safety protocols but loves what Jason Novak and his staff are doing to get the Spartans ready.

“Coach Novak, yeah, he’s the real deal. We all love Coach Novak; we’re all happy that he is here. I think we’re really just starting to scratch the surface of what he was trying to do with us. We were just starting to get comfortable with all the strength staff, all the new faces,” says Simmons.

“I think they were getting real comfortable as well. We were really about to take off and really spring out there.

“Of course this kind of slowed it some, but it’s all good. He’s still sending us workouts, checking up on us.”

Simmons doesn’t want people to think it is just Novak; he loves his staff as well. “Coach Guess (Associate Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Lorenzo Guess) texted me today, this morning actually, and he’s going to put together with other speed workouts for me to do while I’m home. I mean, that’s all it is, it’s just staying in contact with each other and just keep working.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

