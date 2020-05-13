Michigan State’s Antjuan Simmons Talks Future, Present

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, Mich—As momentum builds for the 2020 campaign, perhaps no player on the Michigan State Spartan football team has the attention like Antjuan Simmons. His versatility has NFL executive drooling, Big Ten foes concerned, and Spartan coaches and fans excited.  

 With so many needs on the defensive side of the ball, what position does the versatile Simmons expect to play next year?

 “I just play linebacker. That’s it, man, as of right now I’m a linebacker, and I’m pretty sure that’s how it’s going to stay unless they tell me something different. I wouldn’t be offended or anything like that. Like I said, football is football, and I just want to play.”

 Simmons is making the most of being home and working out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Working with his little brother every day is essential to the young man. How long has it been for him since he got to spend so much time with his brother?

 “High school. We’re rarely at home at the same time. The only times I’ve gotten to see my little brother is if he so happens to come to a game or he’s in the area of Lansing, he stops by. All the way up to this point, I probably saw my little brother about four times (this year). So I’m definitely happy and excited to be around him.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

