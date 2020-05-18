Antjuan Simmons on Preparation for Michigan State Season

East Lansing, Mich— Antjuan Simmons is doing all he can to learn the new Mel Tucker and Scottie Hazelton system, while COVID-19 has brought college football to a halt. For Simmons, the Spartan's best player, preparing is accomplished in a myriad of ways, including watching the film.

Simmons is a spectacular student in the classroom and that has led to many people citing his football IQ as one of his greatest strengths. That studious nature is helping him as he tries to keep a football focus.

"Just games, just watching football and trying to see if I can pick up on something. Keeping those feels and those thoughts like rotating in my mind. I don't want my brain to fall asleep on football, because then if I fall asleep on football, it's going to be a minute trying to get those juices back going and get those thoughts back on

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

