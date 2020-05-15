Spartan Nation
Ross Els Will Fortunate Antjuan Simmons is at Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich—Ross Els as the leader of the Michigan State linebacker room has a lot of youth, but not a lot of experience. 

But with the one player that brings experience, he is fortunate that he also brings immense talent in Antjuan Simmons.

 No sooner had Els arrived in East Lansing, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the safety protocols took out spring football. 

So while Els has to look and see what he has for weapons, is it safe to assume that Simmons will slide from his usual outside linebacker spot to the middle?

“That’s to be determined. I’m not going to talk about any schemes at all because obviously, we’re not going to give anything away. Let’s just put it this way, Antjuan can do wherever we want Antjuan to play. Antjuan can play in the box, can play outside, he can rush the passer, he can cover; he’s a special individual. Not just because he can move and he’s tough; he’s also very intelligent; very intelligent and a great leader. There’s going to be a lot of expectations on him, there already is, and he’s handling it well. We’ll see when we get to Northwestern (on Sept. 5) exactly where he’s going to line up.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

