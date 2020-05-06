Mel Tucker, Michigan State Staff Have Buy-In From Players

East Lansing, MI— As arguably the best player on the Michigan State Spartan football team, Antjuan Simmons is an unquestioned leader in this program and charged with leading through a coaching change and a pandemic.

With teammates scattered around the nation and a new coaching staff attempting to implement a new scheme, Simmons's buy-in is priceless for the new regime. So Simmons's support of the new schema and leadership of Tucker and Scottie Hazelton is a monstrous deal for the new staff.

"I've got nothing but the utmost respect for Coach Haze (Hazelton). I've loved every second talking to him, being around him. He's got a lot of energy; you can tell he cares, he's passionate. When he talks, we listen. He's got that type of presence with us and with the team. He's somebody that we appreciate for transitioning and joining Coach Tucker with us.

"As far as combining with all the coaches, I mean all of them; all the coaches just want to coach football. We have Coach Barnett, Coach Tressel, and Coach Hazelton. Any one of those three guys can go be a coordinator anywhere else, and they chose to come here and share that spotlight with each other and share it with us. We take a lot of gratitude with that, and we are just happy to have them and ready to work with them."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.



