Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Staff Have Buy-In From Players

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— As arguably the best player on the Michigan State Spartan football team, Antjuan Simmons is an unquestioned leader in this program and charged with leading through a coaching change and a pandemic.

With teammates scattered around the nation and a new coaching staff attempting to implement a new scheme, Simmons's buy-in is priceless for the new regime. So Simmons's support of the new schema and leadership of Tucker and Scottie Hazelton is a monstrous deal for the new staff.

"I've got nothing but the utmost respect for Coach Haze (Hazelton). I've loved every second talking to him, being around him. He's got a lot of energy; you can tell he cares, he's passionate. When he talks, we listen. He's got that type of presence with us and with the team. He's somebody that we appreciate for transitioning and joining Coach Tucker with us.

"As far as combining with all the coaches, I mean all of them; all the coaches just want to coach football. We have Coach Barnett, Coach Tressel, and Coach Hazelton. Any one of those three guys can go be a coordinator anywhere else, and they chose to come here and share that spotlight with each other and share it with us. We take a lot of gratitude with that, and we are just happy to have them and ready to work with them."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Bond with Flint, Michigan, Gets Tighter

The bond between Flint, Michigan, and the Michigan State Spartans has only grown tighter with the hiring by Mel Tucker of Courtney Hawkins.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Leo, Indiana, Landen Livingston on Mel Tucker's Michigan State Offer

Leo, Indiana, class of 2022 offensive tackle Landen Livingston discusses his recent scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Magic Johnson's success never took his heart far away from Lansing

In the basketball world, there is but one "Magic" -- and it's not Harry Houdini. Houdini made magic his career. Earvin Johnson made it his brand.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

T. Richard

Ross Els Talks On Fire Michigan State Recruiting

With Michigan State Spartan football on fire in recruiting, linebacker coach Ross Els discusses the plan of attack by Mel Tucker’s staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore on His Contribution to Michigan State’s Staff

Hired away from the Wisconsin Badgers, Ted Gilmore explains what he brings to Mel Tucker’s first Michigan State Spartan football staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Kevin Warren moves Big Ten Conference forward on mental health

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has announced the formation of a new Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Conference Extends Ban on Team Activities

Moments ago, the Big Ten Conference extended its ban on “All organized team activities through June 1, 2020.” We tell you what that means at Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Spartan Football Weekly Recruiting Update

The weekly Michigan State Spartan football recruiting update. Go inside the activity of Mel Tucker and his staff in their pursuit of new talent.

Jeff Dullack

William Peagler on Being at Michigan State with Mel Tucker

William Peagler discusses being in East Lansing at Michigan State with Mel Tucker coaching running backs.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic on Michigan State extra time learning during COVID-19

Chris Kapilovic the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach discusses benefits of more classroom time, with the loss of on-field play.

Hondo S. Carpenter