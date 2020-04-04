Class of '21 Illinois Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Pittman on Michigan State Offer

As the recruitment for Arlington Heights (IL) St. Viator 2021 defensive tackle Jeremiah Pittman has picked up over the past few months, the 3-star standout has heard from and offered scholarships by several Power 5 schools and recently picked up an offer from Michigan State.

Spartan Nation recently caught up with Pittman to get his thoughts on his new offer from the Spartans, and Pittman said that it came as a bit of a surprise considering he hadn’t previously been on the phone with any of the Michigan State staff.

“It was my first time on the phone with a Michigan State coach, so I was really surprised.”

Pittman, who was offered by Michigan State special teams and linebackers coach Ross Els, said that Els told that the staff was impressed with what they saw from his film.

“Good guy,” he said of Els. “He introduced himself and told me they loved how I moved and decided to offer me.”

Pittman told Spartan Nation that he is interested in taking a visit to East Lansing in the future.

After speaking with Els, Pittman said he also had the chance to talk with Michigan State defensive line coach Ron Burton and said that he came away with a positive impression of Burton.

“They have an impressive staff, and Ron Burton and I had a good conversation over the phone. Great guy.”

Listed at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Pittman is an impressive defensive tackle who has proven to be an elite run defender and is very good at rushing the passer from the interior of the defensive line.

Pittman described himself as a versatile defensive lineman and added that his speed and power are big keys for his already advanced ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

“I’m pretty versatile. I play the four technique right now, so in college, I can play the 3 or 5. With my speed and power, I can rush the passer. That’s what I’m looking to improve this year. I can go against anyone big and powerful or small and quick.”

Be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Pittman and the Spartans!

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

