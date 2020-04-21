Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Safety Jah’von Grigsby Talks Spartan Offer

East Lansing, MI--Since receiving an offer from Michigan State a couple of weeks ago, Baton Rouge (LA) Scotlandville Magnet 2021 safety Jah’von Grigsby has become a priority for Michigan State and was recently hosted by the Spartan coaching staff for a virtual visit.

Spartan Nation caught up with Grigsby to get his thoughts on the visit, and the Spartans and Grigsby said that he enjoyed talking to the coaches and getting a better feel for the school and the program.

“It was kind of cool,” he said. “Not being up there but being able to talk to everybody on the phone, telling me about the school and showing you what they’re doing and stuff like that, so in my opinion it was fun. It’s something that’s new to a lot of people, and that was my second time doing a virtual visit, so I liked that. It’s different.”

Because on-campus and off-campus recruiting visits are currently not permitted due to COVID-19, Grigsby said that he went into the virtual visit with Michigan State with the mentality of treating it like a real visit so he can get the best feel possible for the school.

“I’m trying to get up there,” he said. “But as far as the virtual visit, I tried to make it as real as possible to feel a vibe for the school and how it is up there.”

When the recruiting restrictions are lifted, Grigsby told Spartan Nation that Michigan State is one of three schools he plans on visiting.

With an offer from the Spartans in hand, Grigsby said that he’s been in touch with several members of the Michigan State coaching staff on a regular basis, exchanging texts with coaches almost daily.

In his conversations with head coach Mel Tucker, Grigsby said that he appreciates the fact that Tucker talks to him about more than just football and is getting to know him on a more personal level.

“He’s a good and cool guy,” he said. “When we do talk, we don’t always just talk about football, it was a part of the conversation, but it was mostly about family and about the school. I like that, he’s not just a football guy, and he cares about you as a person first.”

When it comes to Michigan State, Grigsby noted that the school’s academics and the program’s reputation of having consistently good defenses are important factors to him in the recruiting process.

“That’s a good school, academic wise and for football and they’ve had one of the best defenses for forever, so that’s another big factor,” he said. “They’re one of the best schools in the Big Ten.”

In addition to his Michigan State offer, Grigsby has also been offered by Auburn, Houston, Kansas, Miami (FL), Purdue, SMU, Tulane, and Vanderbilt.

Standing at 6-feet, 185 pounds, Grigsby is an all-around safety, who plays with a high IQ is excellent in pass coverage as he can play over the top or in the box as a safety and can even play as a nickel corner in coverage.

Grigsby compared his style of play to LSU safety Grant Delpit and added he could do a little bit of everything on the football field.

“Basically, like a Grant Delpit,” he said. “One play, you might see me on the roof, disguising coverage, picking the ball off, and the next play you might see me in the box, probably on a blitz or filling an alley. It’s a guessing game; it’s playing chess because you never know what I’ll do. I might jump out in coverage, or I might come down (in the box).”

